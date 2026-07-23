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Zhongchao Aktie 51611927 / KYG9897X1079

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23.07.2026 05:09:22

Top Biotech Gainers: ZCMD Surges 190%, LABT Advances On Nu-3 Progress, ARWR Hits The Targets

(RTTNews) - Today's top gainers in the healthcare sector include Zhongchao, surging more than 190%; Lakewood-Amedex, advancing on positive antimicrobial drug progress; Arrowhead, delivering encouraging severe hypertriglyceridemia trial results; and LB Pharma, accelerating the LB-102 data readout timeline, among others.

Read on…

ZCMD Skyrockets

Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD), a platform-based internet technology company offering services to patients with oncology and other major diseases, was one of the top gainers on Wednesday, with shares gaining more than 190%.

The company implemented a 1-for-3 reverse share split (share consolidation) of its ordinary shares, each with a par value of US$0.248 on June 29, 2026, to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's continued listing requirements.

ZCMD closed Wednesday's trading at $4.29, up 191.84%.

LABT Reports Encouraging Nu-3 Update

Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. (LABT), developing a novel class of fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials, surged more than 80% after reporting positive updates on its antimicrobial drug candidate, Nu-3.

The company said Nu-3 aligns with the goals of the Presidential Advisory Council on Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria (PACCARB) by using a unique mechanism to destroy bacterial membranes, making it harder for bacteria to develop resistance. This positions Nu-3 as a promising treatment for antibiotic-resistant infections and infected diabetic foot ulcers, noted the company.

PACCARB is a U.S. federal advisory council that advises the government on strategies to prevent and combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Nu-3 is a Phase 2-ready candidate targeting the treatment of infected diabetic foot ulcers.

LABT closed Wednesday's trading at $3.41, up 83.33%.

ADVB Extends Rally With 73% Gain

Advanced Biomed Inc. (ADVB) gained more than 73% on Wednesday on no specific news.

The company has developed a proprietary platform that combines semiconductor and biotechnology to detect and analyze circulating tumor cells (CTCs) - cancer cells that break away from tumors and circulate in the bloodstream. Its products are designed to help with cancer screening, diagnosis, treatment selection, and monitoring disease progression, with regulatory approvals underway in Taiwan and plans to expand into global markets. The company has not yet begun selling its products and currently generates no revenue from product sales.

A 1-for-20 reverse stock split was implemented on February 20, 2026, to regain Nasdaq compliance.

ADVB closed Wednesday's trading at $12.25, up 73.02%.

ARWR Delivers Positive Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Trial Results

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) jumped more than 18% on Wednesday, following encouraging topline results from its global Phase 3 SHASTA-3 and SHASTA-4 clinical studies of Plozasiran in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG), a condition that significantly increases the risk of acute pancreatitis (AP), which is associated with repeated hospital admissions and can be fatal.

SHASTA-3 and SHASTA-4 successfully met the primary endpoint of triglyceride reduction versus placebo and met all prespecified secondary endpoints in both studies, including a statistically significant reduction in the rate of acute pancreatitis compared to placebo.

Plozasiran received FDA approval for the treatment of Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome in November 2025 and is marketed under the brand name Redemplo.

The company plans to submit its first supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) in the U.S. by the end of the year, seeking to expand Redemplo's approved use to treat severe hypertriglyceridemia. Additional regulatory filings in other markets are planned thereafter.

ARWR closed Wednesday's trading at $88.70, up 19.03%.

MSLE on Watch

Satellos Bioscience Inc. (MSLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies to treat degenerative muscle diseases, gained more than 14% on Wednesday.

The company's lead drug candidate is SAT-3247, being evaluated as a potentially disease-modifying treatment, initially for DMD, in two Phase 2 clinical trials: BASECAMP in pediatrics and TRAILHEAD in adults.

Recently, the company reported encouraging six-month interim data from the TRAILHEAD study, showing that treatment with SAT-3247 led to reductions in muscle fat fraction, improved exercise capacity, stable muscle strength, lower creatine kinase (CK) levels, and a favorable safety profile in adults with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The findings support the potential of SAT-3247 as a promising therapy for DMD patients.

MSLE closed Wednesday's trading at $9.78, up 14.72%.

DRIO Prices $23.5 Mln Stock Offering

Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) rose more than 12% after the company announced the pricing of a $23.5 million registered direct offering of common stock.

DarioHealth, a digital health company focused on transforming chronic condition management through its user-centric, multi-condition digital therapeutics platform, entered into securities purchase agreements with existing long-term institutional investors and new strategic investors for the purchase of 3.45 million shares of common stock at $6.80 per share. The offering was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

A member of the company's Board of Directors also participated in the offering, purchasing 14,430 shares at $6.93 per share.

The company expects to generate approximately $23.5 million in gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting placement agent fees and other related expenses. The transaction is expected to close on or around July 23, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2026, during the first half of August 2026.

DRIO closed Wednesday's trading at $7.90, up 12.86%.

LBRX Accelerates LB-102 Data Readout Timeline

Shares of LB Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBRX) gained more than 10% after the company accelerated the timeline for reporting topline results from its Phase 3 NOVA-2 trial of LB-102 in schizophrenia.

The company now expects to report topline results from the pivotal trial in the first half of 2027, earlier than its previous guidance of the second half of 2027. A pre-NDA meeting with the FDA is expected to be held in the second half of 2027 following the data readout.

A Phase 2 trial of LB-102 in bipolar depression, dubbed ILLUMINATE-1, and a Phase 2 trial of LB-102 in adjunctive MDD are also ongoing.

The company expects to report topline data from its bipolar depression trial in the first quarter of 2028 and from its adjunctive major depressive disorder (MDD) trial in the first half of 2029.

LBRX closed Wednesday's trading at $35.84, up 10.93%.

Did you know?

Uterine cancer is the sixth most diagnosed malignancy in women worldwide. Exposure to higher levels of total *trihalomethanes may increase the risk of uterine cancer, according to a study conducted among a cohort of California women. (Source: JAMA Network Open).

*Trihalomethanes (THMs) are a group of chemicals that form when chlorine or other water disinfectants react with natural organic matter in drinking water. In short, Trihalomethanes are disinfection byproducts.

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Trading Signals: Lonza: Ausbruch nach oben

Der Pharmaauftragsfertiger hat sich an der Börse eindrucksvoll zurückgemeldet. Mit starken Semesterzahlen könnte Lonza den Rebound am morgigen Mittwoch untermauern..

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