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Vor Biopharma Aktie 59497308 / US9290331084

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22.07.2026 05:20:50

Top Biotech Gainers: WGRX Rebrands, PVLA Nears FDA Milestone, ASBP On Track For NDA Filing

(RTTNews) - Today's top biotech gainers include Wellgistics following its rebranding, Femasys, which recently resolved its Nasdaq compliance issue, Vor Bio with continued progress in its Telitacicept program, and Sol-Gel Technologies as investors look ahead to key SGT-610 Phase 3 data, among others.

Read on…

WGRX Rebranded

Wellgistics Health Inc. (WGRX) was one of the top gainers on Tuesday, as the company announced the completion of its name change to DataMEDS AI, Inc. The company will begin trading under the stock symbol 'MEDS' on the NASDAQ Capital Market stock exchange on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

The name change was made to reflect an updated healthcare ecosystem aligned with AI integration to optimise patients' control over healthcare data.

The company, which reported revenue of $0.929 million in the first quarter of 2026, expects revenue of $1.775 million in Q2, 2026.

WGRX closed Tuesday's trading at $3.52, up 29.89%.

DYAI Soars Over 20%

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI), d/b/a Dyadic Applied BioSolutions, a global biotechnology company producing precision-engineered, animal-free proteins and enzymes for diverse commercial applications, gained more than 21%.

A Form 144 filed with the SEC on July 21, 2026, indicates that the company's major shareholder Francisco Trust intends to sell more than 364,000 shares with an aggregate market value of approximately $539,000. As of July 6, 2026, Francisco Trust owned 4,328,045 shares of Dyadic International, representing 11.58% of the company's outstanding common stock.

The company's revenue for the first quarter of 2026, was $1.11 million, up from $393,572 in the first quarter of 2025. The growth was driven by higher research and development revenue from the Proliant Agreement, increased grant funding from CEPI and the Gates Foundation, and a milestone payment received under the Inzymes Agreement.

DYAI closed Tuesday's trading at $1.47, up 21.49%.

FEMY Back on Track

Femasys Inc. (FEMY), a biomedical innovator making fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control more accessible and cost-effective to women worldwide, gained more than 19% on no specific news.

The company regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements on June 24, 2026.

For the first quarter of 2026, the results of which were reported in May, the company reported net income of $846,100 or $0.00 per share, compared with a net loss of $5.9 million or $0.23 per share in the first quarter of 2025. Sales increased to $424,889 from $341,264, a 24.5% year-over-year increase, primarily driven by higher FemBloc sales.

FEMY closed Tuesday's trading at $3.91, up 19.57%.

PVLA Nears Key FDA Milestone

Palvella Therapeutics Inc. (PVLA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for serious, rare skin diseases and vascular malformations, gained more than 15% on Tuesday.

The company submitted the first module of its rolling New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA last month, seeking approval of QTORIN (3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel) for the treatment of microcystic lymphatic malformations. It remains on track to submit the remaining modules and complete the NDA submission in the second half of 2026.

PVLA closed Tuesday's trading at $143.94, up 15.94%.

VOR Gains on Telitacicept's Phase 3 Progress

Vor Bio (VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for autoimmune diseases, was up over 14% on Tuesday, on no specific news.

The company's lead drug candidate is Telitacicept, which is in Phase 3 development for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) and primary Sjögren's disease (SjD).

Topline data from the Phase 3 registrational trial of Telitacicept in gMG is anticipated in 1H 2027.

VOR closed Tuesday's trading at $20.05, up 14.90%.

ASBP's Novel Sublingual Aspirin Candidate on Track for NDA Filing

Aspire Biopharma Holdings Inc. (ASBP), a biopharmaceutical company developing multi-faceted patent-pending drug delivery technology, was up 14% on Tuesday.

The company's lead candidate, a high-dose sublingual aspirin, is designed to provide faster emergency heart attack treatment by inhibiting platelet aggregation in under two minutes. It expects to file an NDA through the 505(b)(2) pathway by the end of 2026.

The company's shares underwent a one-for-thirty (1:30) reverse stock split on May 11, 2026, to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

ASBP closed Tuesday's trading at $7.54, up 14.59%.

SLGL's SGT-610 Gears Up for Key Data

Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (SLGL), a dermatology company, gained more than 12% on Tuesday.

The company's lead drug candidate is SGT-610 (patidegib gel, 2%), which is under a Phase 3 trial for Gorlin syndrome, with top-line results expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

As of March 31, 2026, Sol-Gel had $52.8 million in total liquidity, including $10.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and deposits, and $42.7 million in marketable securities. The company expects these resources to fund its cash requirements through the first quarter of 2028.

SLGL closed Tuesday's trading at $89.74, up 12.04%.

Did you know?

New research suggests that bacteria linked to gum disease (periodontitis) may contribute to calcium buildup in the heart's aortic valve, potentially increasing the risk of a serious valve disease. The findings were based on lab studies that investigated mouse and human cardiac tissue. (Source: American Heart Association)

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