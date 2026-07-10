Top Biotech Gainers: VRAX Jumps 100% After Fosun Deal, FBRX Soars On Vitiligo Data, TRAX On Watch

(RTTNews) - Today's top biotech gainers include Virax Biolabs, following its agreement with Fosun Diagnostics; Forte Biosciences, after reporting positive vitiligo data; Connect Biopharma, with a key near-term catalyst ahead; and SANUWAVE Health, despite recently lowering its second-quarter guidance, among others.

Read on…

Virax Soars on Fosun Deal

Virax Biolabs Group Ltd. (VRAX), a biotechnology company that develops tests to measure immune responses and analyze T cells, was among Thursday's top-performing stocks, with its shares surging more than 100%.

The rally followed the announcement that its wholly owned subsidiary, Virax Biolabs (UK) Limited, had signed an exclusive multi-country commercial supply agreement with Fosun Diagnostics for ImmuneSelect.

ImmuneSelect is Virax's commercially available research-use-only ("RUO") immune profiling product line.

The agreement covers six Southeast Asian markets, including Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia, and provides a framework for the immediate supply of ImmuneSelect products through purchase orders. The partnership is expected to create near-term revenue opportunities while strengthening Virax's commercial presence across the region.

Separately, the company announced a definitive agreement to immediately exercise certain outstanding preferred investment options to purchase up to 548,000 ordinary shares. These options, originally issued in October 2023 and amended in December 2025, had their exercise price reduced from $10.00 per share to $6.00 per share.

VRAX closed Thursday's trading at $6.36, up 100%.

Positive Vitiligo Data Adds Colour to Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc. (FBRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, soared 78% on Thursday, following positive results from its Phase 1b study of FB102 in vitiligo.

According to the trial results, FB102 showed statistically significant benefits by Day 64, with improvements continuing through Week 24. Patients treated with FB102 continued to improve for 12 weeks after completing the 12-week treatment, suggesting the drug provides lasting effects by targeting harmful T cells while preserving protective regulatory T cells.

FB102 is also being studied in a Phase 2 trial in celiac disease and in a Phase 1b study in alopecia areata, with topline results expected this year.

FBRX closed Thursday's trading at $36.70, up 78.33%.

First Tracks on Track

First Tracks Biotherapeutics Inc. (TRAX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing antibody therapies that modulate immune pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, jumped more than 55% on Thursday, on no specific news.

The company was spun off from AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB), with the separation completed on April 20, 2026. Its pipeline includes ANB033, a CD122 antagonist in development for celiac disease and eosinophilic esophagitis in Phase 1b development; Rosnilimab, a pathogenic T cell depleter, which has completed Phase 2b testing in rheumatoid arthritis; and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator, which is in a Phase 1a trial in healthy volunteers.

Topline results from the Phase 1b trial of ANB033 in celiac disease are expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, while topline data from the Phase 1b trial in eosinophilic esophagitis are anticipated in mid-2027.

TRAX closed Thursday's trading at $32.40, up 55.95%.

Decoding TransCode

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ), a clinical-stage company pioneering immuno-oncology and RNA therapeutic treatments for high-risk and advanced cancers, has a clinical trial catalyst to watch this year.

The company's lead drug candidate is TTX MC138, which is in a Phase 2a trial in patients with circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) positive colorectal cancer following curative intent therapy. The trial is expected to enroll up to 45 patients with colorectal cancer who have completed standard curative-intent therapy and have no radiographic evidence of disease, but remain or become ctDNA-positive, indicating the presence of minimal residual disease.

An update on the phase 2a enrollment is expected to be provided this quarter, with preliminary results anticipated in Q4, 2026.

RNAZ closed Thursday's trading at $9.60, up 21.84%.

Connecting the Dots on Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. (CNTB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming care for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, has a near-term catalyst to watch.

A Phase 2 trial of Rademikibart, the company's next-generation, potentially best-in-class anti-interleukin-4-receptor alpha (IL-4Ra) antibody, as an adjunct to standard of care for acute exacerbations in participants with asthma and type 2 inflammation, dubbed Seabreeze STAT Asthma study, is underway.

The company expects to report topline data from the Seabreeze STAT Asthma in early September 2026.

CNTB closed Thursday's trading at $2.66, up 19.82%.

Sanuwave Health - A Healing Story

Sanuwave Health Inc. (SNWV), a provider of FDA-cleared directed energy systems used in advanced wound care, was up over 19% on Thursday, on no specific news.

The company is scheduled to release its Q2, 2026 financial results during the first week of August. Its flagship product is UltraMIST System, whose acoustic wave therapy promotes healing by controlling inflammation and reducing bacteria in the wound bed while increasing angiogenesis.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to be between $8.5 million and $9.5 million, well below the previous guidance of $11.1 million to $11.6 million issued during its first-quarter earnings call on May 13. Revenue was $10.2 million in Q2 2025.

The lower outlook reflects growing pressure in the wound care market. According to the company, widespread clawbacks of reimbursement by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for skin substitutes and allograft procedures have been more severe than expected, forcing several wound care practices to shut down or liquidate. As these clinics close, used Ultramist systems are re-entering the market, reducing demand for new systems and weighing on the company's sales.

However, the company remains optimistic about its long-term pipeline and growth potential, while acknowledging near-term challenges in capital equipment sales.

SNWV closed Thursday's trading at $12.10, up 19.75%.

Did you know?

The world's top-selling drug by revenue is Merck's cancer drug Keytruda. It is approved for more than 20 types of cancer, including non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma, triple-negative breast cancer, urothelial cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. (Source: Drugs.com). The drug generated sales of $31.7 billion in 2025.

Merck's original patents for Keytruda are set to expire in 2028, according to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.