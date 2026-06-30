Top Biotech Gainers: UPC Expands Patent Portfolio, All Eyes On SLS, What's Behind The QDEL Rumor?

(RTTNews) - Today's top gainers include Universe Pharma, which expanded its pharmaceutical patent portfolio; Decoy Therapeutics, following the announcement of a PIPE financing; QuidelOrtho, on reports that it is exploring the sale of one of its business units; and SELLAS, which is approaching a key data readout, among others.

Read on…

Universe Pharma Soars on Strategic Acquisition

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC), a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China, led the pack of gainers on Monday, with shares soaring more than 300%, on news of its strategic acquisition to expand its pharmaceutical patent portfolio.

The company has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the issued shares of Best Praise International Limited, a company that holds five patents in China with potential applications in pharmaceutical development, for a total purchase price of US$10.75 million, payable in the form of 4,376,552 Class A ordinary shares.

The five Chinese patents cover elderly healthcare, cognitive health, cardiovascular applications, antibacterial compounds and drug delivery technologies.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

UPC closed Monday's trading at $12.18, up 311.49%.

Decoy Announces PIPE Financing

Decoy Therapeutics Inc. (DCOY) jumped more than 70% on Monday after announcing a private placement financing of up to $21 million.

The PIPE (private investment in public equity) financing includes $3.5 million in upfront gross proceeds from the sale of common stock (or pre-funded warrants) at $5.91 per share, along with three milestone-based warrant series that could provide up to an additional $17.5 million if fully exercised.

DCOY closed Monday's trading at $9.59, up 73.79%.

QuidelOrtho Exploring Sale of One of Its Business Units?

Shares of QuidelOrtho Corp. (QDEL) were up over 30% on Monday, following reports that the company is exploring the sale of its point-of-care testing business for approximately $1.5 billion, with several private equity firms reportedly expressing strong interest in the potential deal.

QuidelOrtho is a global provider of diagnostic solutions, operating in four business units - Labs, Molecular Diagnostics, Point of Care, and Transfusion Medicine.

In the first quarter of 2026, Point of Care revenue declined 34% year over year to $113 million, primarily due to a significantly weaker respiratory season compared with the first quarter of 2025.

QDEL closed Monday's trading at $18.23, up 32.20%.

Agomab Therapeutics Makes Pipeline Progress

Agomab Therapeutics NV (AGMB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fibro-inflammation, jumped 29% on Monday on no specific news.

The company is all set to initiate a Phase 2b NOV-ERA study with investigational oral drug Ontunisertib for the potential treatment of Fibrostenosing Crohn's Disease, following receipt of applicable regulatory and ethics approvals and plans to dose the first participants in the second half of 2026.

A Phase 1b study with AGMB-447 for the treatment of IPF is underway, with topline results anticipated in the second half of 2026.

The company made its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on February 6, 2026, pricing its American Depositary Shares at $16 each.

AGMB closed Monday's trading at $17.82, up 29.04%.

Tvardi Therapeutics on Watch

Tvardi Therapeutics Inc. (TVRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral therapies to treat inflammatory and proliferative diseases, has a couple of clinical trial catalysts to watch.

The company is conducting clinical trials with TTI-101 in hepatocellular carcinoma and TTI-109 in healthy volunteers.

A Phase 1 trial of TTI-109 in healthy volunteers is underway, with topline data due this month.

A Phase 1b/2 trial of TTI-101 as monotherapy and in combination in participants with locally advanced or metastatic, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, dubbed REVERT Liver Cancer, is also ongoing, with topline data expected in the second half of 2026.

TVRD closed Monday's trading at $1.91, up 27.33%.

All Eyes on SELLAS

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) jumped more than 24% on Monday as a key clinical trial data readout approaches.

The company's pipeline includes Galinpepimut-S (GPS) and SLS009.

A Phase 3 trial of GPS in patients with acute myeloid leukemia who have achieved complete remission following second-line salvage therapy (CR2), dubbed REGAL, is underway. The trial is designed to conduct its final analysis after the 80th event (death) has occurred.

As of May 11, 2026, 78 events had occurred in the REGAL trial, and SELLAS remains blinded to the trial outcome.

SLS009 is being studied in an 80-patient Phase 2 trial in newly diagnosed AML patients, including those who become refractory early to AZA/VEN treatment. (azacitidine (AZA) and venetoclax (VEN)). The topline data from this trial are expected in Q4 2026.

SLS closed Monday's trading at $15.45, up 24.70%.

Did you know?

Research suggests that the herb Saffron may be effective in treating premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD).

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) is a severe form of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) that can affect people of childbearing age. It is characterized by intense physical and emotional symptoms, including headaches, joint or muscle pain, weight gain, bloating, depressed mood, sadness, hopelessness, feelings of worthlessness, and significant mood swings, which can substantially interfere with daily activities and quality of life.