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Bio-Techne Aktie 25995847 / US09073M1045

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26.06.2026 04:34:22

Top Biotech Gainers: TECH Bought Out, MSLE On Watch, KYMR Hits New High, What's The Buzz At SLS?

Bio-Techne
62.12 EUR 19.19%
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(RTTNews) - Today's top gainers in the biotech space include Bio-Techne, following acquisition news; Satellos Bioscience, gearing up to present new DMD data next month; and Kymera, which has revised its clinical data readout timeline, among others.

Read on…

Bio-Techne Acquired by Merck KGaA

Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) led the pack of gainers on Thursday, with shares soaring over 20%, on acquisition news.

The company has agreed to be acquired by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, for US$73 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately US$11.3 billion (EUR 9.9 billion), a 36% premium to Bio-Techne's one-month volume weighted average trading price.

Bio-Techne generated net sales of more than US$1.2 billion in fiscal year 2025. The transaction is expected to increase Merck KGaA's profitability immediately after it closes, improving both the Life Science business and the overall Group's EBITDA pre margin as well as increase its EPS by the third year after closing.

Merck KGaA also expects to achieve about EUR 140 million in annual cost savings, with these savings fully realized by the third year after the deal closes. The transaction is expected to close by late 2026 or early 2027.

TECH closed Thursday's trading at $70.70, up 20.08%.

Satellos Bioscience on Watch

Satellos Bioscience Inc. (MSLE) is scheduled to present new data from its SAT-3247 clinical development program at the 19th International Congress on Neuromuscular Diseases (ICNMD), taking place July 7-11, 2026, in Florence, Italy, at Fortezza da Basso.

SAT-3247 is being evaluated as a potential treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) that is independent of dystrophin regardless of exon mutation status.

The following Phase 2 trials with SAT-3247 are underway:

-- A Phase 2 trial in 51 ambulatory boys with DMD aged 7, 8 or 9 years, dubbed the BASECAMP study. -- A 12-month, open-label Phase 2 study in adults with DMD, dubbed TRAILHEAD.

MSLE closed Thursday's trading at $6.71, up 19.40%.

Helus Pharma APPROACHES MDD Trial Readout

Cybin D/B/A Helus Pharma (HELP) remains on track for topline data readout from its APPROACH trial in Q4 2026.

APPROACH is a Phase 3 clinical trial of HLP003 for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. The trial has surpassed 86% enrollment.

The company also closed its previously announced underwritten offering, issuing 10.31 million common shares at US$4.85 per share for total gross proceeds of US$50 million.

HELP closed Thursday's trading at $6.02, up 18.27%.

Ernexa Moves Closer to Clinical-Stage Transition

Ernexa Therapeutics (ERNA) was also one of the top gainers on Thursday, with shares soaring more than 17%.

The company is on track to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ERNA-101 in the third quarter of 2026 and to initiate its first-in-human Phase 1 clinical study in the fourth quarter of this year.

ERNA-101 is the company's lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells.

ERNA closed Thursday's trading at $7.40, up 17.46%.

Kymera Advances BROADEN2 Trial Readout Timeline

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) jumped more than 16% on Thursday, following the earlier-than-expected completion of enrollment in its BROADEN2 trial.

BROADEN2 is a Phase 2b trial of KT-621, its first-in-class, oral STAT6 degrader, for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. The company now expects topline data readout from the BROADEN2 trial by year-end 2026, accelerating the timeline from the previously expected mid-2027.

KT-621 is also being evaluated in a Phase 2b trial in moderate to severe eosinophilic asthma, dubbed BREADTH, with data expected to be reported in late 2027.

KYMR closed Thursday's trading at $116.46, up 16.61%.

Oramed Highlights Key Strategic and Financial Milestones

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) gained more than 16% on Thursday after the CEO highlighted the company's inclusion in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes, major repayment of its Scilex loan, and a balance sheet with approximately $270 million in cash and assets.

The company also revealed that its investment in Alpha Tau (DRTS) has appreciated significantly, growing from approximately $38.2 million invested to a current value of about $167 million, including warrants.

ORMP closed Thursday's trading at $5.00, up 16.28%.

What's the Buzz at SELLAS Life?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for a broad range of cancer indications, was up over 14% on Thursday.

The company is preparing for the pivotal phase 3 REGAL trial readout of its lead drug candidate GPS, in acute myeloid leukemia.

Once the pre-specified 80th event (death) is reached, it will trigger the customary database lock, blinded data review procedures prior to statistical analysis, unblinding, and disclosure of topline results. As of May 11, 2026, 78 events had occurred, and SELLAS will provide an update upon reaching the event.

SLS closed Thursday's trading at $10.53, up 14.83%.

Did you know?

Clinical-stage medical device company Cognito Therapeutics is evaluating whether synchronized light and sound stimulation at a 40Hz gamma frequency can help preserve cognition and function in patients with Alzheimer's disease. The ongoing study is the largest pivotal medical device trial ever conducted in Alzheimer's disease.

In its Phase 2 trial, the therapy showed promising results, including a 76% reduction in cognitive decline (MMSE), a 77% reduction in functional decline (ADCS-ADL), significant preservation of white matter, and a 69% reduction in whole-brain atrophy over six months, as measured by MRI.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Nike: In der Abseitsfalle

Kommende Woche präsentiert der weltgrösste Sportartikelkonzern Quartals- und Jahreszahlen. Zwar sprechen die Erfolge der von Nike an der Fussball-WM ausgestatteten Mannschaften dafür, dass der Branchenriese optimistische Töne anschlägt. Der Dow Jones Titel droht dennoch nach unten auszubrechen.

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