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10x Genomic a Aktie 49648927 / US88025U1097

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16.06.2026 04:31:02

Top Biotech Gainers: RGNT Withdraws F-1 Filing, FDA Clears CUPR's Maggot Therapy, MYO On Watch

10x Genomic a
27.73 EUR 11.01%
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(RTTNews) - Today's top gainers include Regentis, amid developments including its withdrawal of a planned U.S. listing application (Form F-1) with the SEC; Cuprina, following FDA clearance for its maggot debridement therapy; and Intellia, after reporting additional positive results for its hereditary angioedema program, among others.

Read on…

Regentis Sprints Higher

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (RGNT) led the pack of gainers on Monday, with shares zooming over 500%, following a strategic decision to withdraw its Form F 1 registration statement filed with the SEC.

The company had filed the Form F-1 with the SEC on May 1, 2026, proposing a firm commitment offering of 3.33 million ordinary shares at an assumed price of $3.00 per share (based on its NYSE American closing price on April 28, 2026).

Regentis Biomaterials' lead asset is GelrinC, an off-the-shelf regenerative cartilage repair product. The product is approved with the CE Mark in Europe. As part of preparations for the commercial rollout of GelrinC, the company plans to begin European surgeon training activities in the third quarter of 2026.

In the U.S., GelrinC is in a pivotal study that has recruited and treated 47 of the required 80 initial patients. Recruitment in the study is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year.

RGNT closed Monday's trading at $9.40, up 526.67%.

CUPR Gets FDA Clearance for Maggot Debridement Therapy

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. (CUPR) received FDA clearance for MEDIFLY Maggots, its medical-grade Lucilia cuprina larvae used in maggot debridement therapy on Monday, sending shares up over 100%.

The product is cleared for the debridement of non-healing necrotic skin and soft tissue wounds, including pressure ulcers, neuropathic foot ulcers, and non-healing traumatic or post-surgical wounds.

The company already holds U.S. FDA commercial rights to another maggot species Lucilia sericata, licensed from Dr. Ronald A. Sherman, a pioneer of modern maggot debridement therapy (MDT) and Cuprina's Medical and Scientific Director.

Lucilia sericata-derived Medical Maggots became the first medicinal maggot product to receive FDA clearance in 2004.

CUPR closed Monday's trading at $8.41, up 111.84%.

NTLA On Track To Meet Targets

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) jumped more than 20% on Monday, following additional positive phase 3 results for Lonvoguran Ziclumeran (lonvo-z) in patients with hereditary angioedema.

A rolling biologics license application (BLA) submission for lonvo-z was initiated this April with the FDA, and the company is targeting regulatory approval and a U.S. launch in the first half of 2027.

NTLA closed Monday's trading at $14.92, up 23.20%.

MYO on the Move

Myomo Inc. (MYO), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, jumped 17% on Monday on no specific news.

While reporting its first-quarter results last month, the company projected second-quarter 2026 revenue of $10.3 million to $10.8 million and reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $43 million to $46 million. This compares with revenue of $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $40.9 million for the full year 2025.

MYO closed Monday's trading at $1.35, up 17.39%.

HIMS Gets Its Edge Back

Shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS), a health and wellness platform, were up over 12% on Monday.

HIMS, which took a hit in February this year after becoming embroiled in a patent dispute with Novo Nordisk over semaglutide, appears to be getting its mojo back, now that the legal battle has been resolved.

Last month, the company introduced generic semaglutide through its platform in Canada, which marks its first international generic GLP-1 offering.

HIMS closed Monday's trading at $30.17, up 12.49%.

TXG Catches the Market's Eye

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG), a genomics tools company, gained more than 11% on Monday despite the absence of any company-specific news.

In the first quarter of 2026, the company recorded a narrower loss even as revenue slipped 3% over the comparable year-ago quarter.

For full-year 2026, the company expects revenue of $600 million to $625 million, representing flat to 4% growth over full-year 2025.

TXG closed Monday's trading at 432.22, up 11.72%.

Did you know?

Hyposmia, which refers to loss of smell, is a common early sign of Parkinson's disease and can appear years or even decades before diagnosis. (Source: Parkinson's Foundation).

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