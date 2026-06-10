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Cartesian Therapeutics Aktie 32705448 / US8162121045

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10.06.2026 04:44:38

Top Biotech Gainers: RGNT Walks The Talk, ELOX Returns To Relevance, ALHC Rallies, LRMR On Watch

(RTTNews) - Tuesday's top biotech gainers include Regentis, which provided an update on its single-step knee repair implant; Eloxx, after getting uplisted to the Nasdaq; Alignment Healthcare, following recent corporate disclosures, including restricted stock unit (RSU) grants to executives; and Cartesian, which inked a strategic licensing deal with WestGene, among others.

Read on…

RGNT Walks the Talk

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (RGNT), a tissue repair company focused on developing and commercializing an innovative hydrogel platform for the repair of damaged tissue, was up over 88% on Tuesday.

The company is set to commence European Surgeon Training next quarter (Q3, 2026) for GelrinC in knee cartilage repair, as commercial launch preparations accelerate.

GelrinC is a cell-free implant designed to treat knee cartilage lesions and is CE marked. The implantation is a simple, single-step procedure that takes about 10 minutes, according to the company. In the U.S., the product is being evaluated in a pivotal phase 3 clinical trial.

Regentis shares began trading on the NYSE on December 4, 2025, at $8.00 per share.

RGNT closed Tuesday's trading at $2.41, up 88.28%.

ELOX Back in the Spotlight

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) soared more than 77% on Tuesday after its shares were uplisted to the Nasdaq from the OTC Pink Limited Market.

Trading of the company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market was suspended on October 16, 2023, because it did not meet the minimum $35 million market value requirement under Nasdaq rules.

The company has also priced a public offering that includes 2.975 million shares of common stock at $11.00 per share and 3.025 million pre-funded warrants at $10.99 each. Each pre-funded warrant allows the holder to purchase one share of common stock for $0.01, making the total cost essentially the same as buying a share directly.

The offering is scheduled to close on June 10, 2026, with gross proceeds expected to be $66.0 million.

The company's lead drug candidate is Exaluren, designed to help produce full-length Collagen IV protein to treat Alport syndrome (AS) caused by nonsense mutations (NMAS).

NMAS is a genetic form of Alport syndrome that affects the kidneys.

The company plans to initiate a Phase 2b clinical trial for Exaluren in NMAS patients (without kidney biopsies in U.S. pediatric patients) in the third quarter of 2026. Topline data from the initial 16-week placebo-controlled part of the study is expected by mid-2027, with the final readout by the end of 2027.

ELOX closed Tuesday's trading at $11.01, up 10.10%.

ALHC Rallies on Executive updates

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) was up over 25% on Tuesday, following recent corporate disclosures, including restricted stock unit (RSU) grants to executives.

In a SEC filing dated June 9, 2026, the company reported that Director and EVP of Corporate Affairs Joseph S. Konowiecki received 122,807 RSUs and President Mark D. Kent received 87,719 RSUs, both granted as part of their compensation packages and set to vest over multiple years subject to continued service.

For the second quarter ending June 30, 2026, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $1,295 million to $1,315 million compared to $1,015.3 million reported in the second quarter of 2025.

ALHC closed Tuesday's trading at $19.20, up 25.08%.

RNAC Inks Deal with WestGene Biopharma

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc. (RNAC) has inked a strategic licensing agreement with WestGene Biopharma Co., Ltd. to advance the development of novel in vivo chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies in autoimmune diseases.

Cartesian's lead asset is Descartes-08, an autologous mRNA CAR-T targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA).

In partnership with WestGene, Cartesian will conduct a Phase 1 dose-escalation study of the mRNA used in Descartes-08 delivered via WestGene's proprietary targeted lipid nanoparticles (tLNPs) in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis. This study is expected to be initiated in 2H 2026, with topline data anticipated in 1H 2027.

Meanwhile, Descartes-08 is already being tested in a Phase 3 trial in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, dubbed AURORA. Topline data from this study is anticipated in the first quarter of 2027, with BLA filing planned for mid-2027.

The other ongoing trials with Descartes-08 are:

A phase 2 trial in Myositis, dubbed TRITON, with clinical data from a subset of patients from the trial anticipated in the first half of 2027. A phase 1/2 trial in juvenile dermatomyositis, dubbed HELIOS, with data expected in the first half of 2027.

RNAC closed Tuesday's trading at $6.85, up 16.89%.

Keep an Eye on LRMR

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for complex rare diseases, has a couple of catalysts to watch in the coming months.

The company's lead compound is Nomlabofusp, being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. It intends to initiate a rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking accelerated approval, with submission of the nonclinical and clinical modules planned for June 2026, and the final modules, including the chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) section, expected in the second half of 2026.

An open-label study evaluating Nomlabofusp in adult and pediatric patients with FA, to support BLA submission, is underway, with topline data due this quarter.

LRMR closed Tuesday's trading at $3.50, up 12.90%.

What's the buzz at GMRS?

GMR Solutions Inc. (GMRS), the nation's largest provider of emergency medical services, was up over 9% on Tuesday, on no specific news.

The company's common stock began trading on the NYSE as recently as May 13, 2026, priced at $15 per share. The first earnings report since its IPO was released on June 1, 2026.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, the company reported net revenue of $1,457.6 million, an increase of 6.6% compared to $1,367.4 million in the same period in 2025. Net income rose significantly to $106.3 million, up 179.7% from $38.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Looking ahead to full-year 2026, the company expects revenue to range between $5,890 million and $6,180 million.

GMRS closed Tuesday's trading at $11.62, up 9.83%.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Idorsia: Chancen aufgrund mehrerer Katalysatoren

Klinische Fortschritte und starke Verkaufszahlen sorgen bei Idorsia für Fantasie. Nach dem Sprung auf ein neues Jahreshoch holt die Aktie zwar Luft geholt, doch genau diese Pause könnte für risikobereite Anleger Chancen bieten.

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