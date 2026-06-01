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Alpha Teknova Aktie 112011249 / US02080L1026

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
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01.06.2026 04:29:30

Top Biotech Gainers: REPL On Track, SNSE Awaits Phase 2 Data, Keep An Eye On CCCC, IMRX Soars

Alpha Teknova
5.40 USD 15.63%
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(RTTNews) - Friday's Top Gainers included Replimune, which is preparing to resubmit its Biologics License Application (BLA) for RP1 in advanced melanoma; Clearmind Medicine, which strengthened its global intellectual property portfolio through a Japanese patent filing covering a novel psychedelic-based treatment for depression; Sensei Biotherapeutics, which has several key data readouts expected in the coming months; and C4 Therapeutics, which is set to present updated clinical data on Cemsidomide on June 12, 2026, among others.

Read on...

REPL On Track with BLA Resubmission

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel oncolytic immunotherapies, led the pack of gainers on Friday, following an encouraging development related to its RP1 BLA resubmission.

The company's investigational product, RP1 (vusolimogene odeparepvec), an oncolytic therapy derived from a genetically engineered strain of the herpes simplex virus. RP1, in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo, is being developed for the treatment of advanced melanoma. The FDA had declined to approve RPI for the proposed indication on April 10, 2026, citing data insufficiency.

On Friday, the company announced that it has reached an agreement with the FDA on the next steps for resubmitting the RP1 BLA, paving the way for renewed regulatory review.

Accordingly, the RP1 BLA is expected to be resubmitted in the coming days.

Replimune's Oncolytic Viral Therapy For Melanoma Faces Second Shot At FDA Approval

REPL closed Friday's trading at $8.69, up 85.68%.

CMND Soars on Japanese Patent Filing

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) announced on Friday the publication of a Japanese Patent Application for its proprietary compositions comprising 5-Methoxy-2-aminoindan (MEAI) for the treatment of depression.

This clinical-stage neuroplastogens pharmaceutical biotech company is focused on the discovery and development of non-hallucinogenic, second-generation, neuroplastogen-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder.

A 1-for-10 reverse stock split was implemented on May 21, 2026.

CMND closed Friday's trading at $3.58, up 46.12%.

SCLX Announces Dividend

Scilex Holding Co. (SCLX), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain and neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic disease, jumped more than 23% on Friday.

On May 22, 2026, the company's Board of Directors approved a dividend of Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc. common stock to holders of Scilex common stock and other eligible equity securities with a record date of June 1, 2026.

SCLX closed Friday's trading at $8.90, up 23.44%.

SNSE Awaits Endometrial Cancer Data

Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. (SNSE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, was also among the top gainers on Friday, with shares soaring over 20%.

The company's lead program is PIKTOR, an investigational multi-node inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway in development for endometrial and breast cancers.

A phase 2 trial evaluating PIKTOR in advanced endometrial cancer is underway, with topline data expected in the second half of 2026.

A Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating PIKTOR for the treatment of HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer is also ongoing, with interim data expected in 2027.

SNSE closed Friday's trading at $21.14, up 20.18%.

CCCC Picks Up Momentum

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, was up over 19% on Friday, on no specific news.

The company's lead drug candidate is Cemsidomide, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader (MonoDAC degrader) of IKZF1/3, transcription factors foundational to multiple myeloma biology.

The following are the ongoing trials with Cemsidomide:

-- A phase 2 trial evaluating Cemsidomide in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, dubbed MOMENTUM, is ongoing. The first patient was dosed in the trial as recently as this February. -- A phase 1b trial evaluating Cemsidomide and dexamethasone in combination with Pfizer's approved drug ELREXFIO for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma is ongoing. Data from this trial are expected in mid-2027.

According to results presented from the phase I trial of Cemsidomide in combination with Dexamethasone, last September, a 50% Overall Response Rate (ORR) was achieved at the highest dose level (100 µg) and a 40% ORR at the 75 µg dose level in a heavily pre-treated relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patient population. Updated results from this trial are expected to be presented at the EHA Congress on Friday, June 12, 2026.

CCCC closed Friday's trading at $4.37, up 19.40%.

TKNO Gets Renewed Investor Interest

Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO), a producer of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, was up over 15% on Friday.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, the results of which were reported last month, total revenue was $11.1 million, up 13% over the same quarter the prior year. Looking ahead to full-year 2026, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $42 million to $44 million. Revenue was 440.5 million in 2025.

TKNO closed Friday's trading at $5.40, up 15.88%.

Time to keep a close watch on IMRX

Immuneering Corp. (IMRX), a late-stage clinical oncology company, gained more than 14% on Friday.

Last month, the company reported a 17.3-month median overall survival (OS) in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients treated in its Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Atebimetinib (IMM-1-104) plus modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (mGnP), as of the April 24, 2026, data cutoff date.

The full data from the expanded cohort totaling 55 patients, including details on OS, progression free survival (PFS), response, safety, weight stability/gain, and other relevant information will be shared in an oral presentation at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting on June 1, 2026.

A pivotal Phase 3 trial of atebimetinib + mGnP in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer, dubbed MAPKeeper 301, is now recruiting, with first patient dosing on track for mid-2026.

Can Immuneering's Atebimetinib Combo Extend Lives In Pancreatic Cancer?

IMRX closed Friday's trading at $5.77, up 14.03%.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Richemont: Luxus-Titel mit Kaufsignal

Richemont sendet gleich doppelt Kaufsignale: Charttechnisch hat die Aktie wichtige Widerstände überwunden, fundamental stützen robuste Zahlen. Die Chancen stehen gut, dass der SMI-Titel das Jahreshoch ins Visier nimmt.

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Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In diesem Interview sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer direkt aus New York über die sogenannten „Magnificent 7“ – also die grossen Tech-Giganten wie Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Tesla oder NVIDIA. Nach dem riesigen KI-Hype der letzten Jahre stellt sich die Frage: Sind die Aktien noch attraktiv oder bereits zu teuer?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

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Short 14’104.97 19.57 SRFB9U
Short 14’380.56 13.85 SQEBJU
Short 14’928.09 8.88 SJ1B5U
SMI-Kurs: 13’542.66 29.05.2026 17:31:09
Long 13’000.95 19.86 SVB5UU
Long 12’702.65 13.85 BSU9TU
Long 12’169.04 8.97 SBWBRU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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