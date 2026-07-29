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Trinity Biotech Aktie 2176477 / US8964383066

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29.07.2026 04:44:19

Top Biotech Gainers: KNSA Soars On Q2 Results, TRIB, OPK On Watch, MPLT On The Mend?

(RTTNews) - Today's top biotech gainers include Trinity Biotech, which recently completed reverse split; OPKO Health, driven by its second-quarter financial results and continued pipeline progress; Kiniksa Pharma, after raising its revenue outlook on strong commercial momentum; and MapLight Therapeutics, which staged a sharp rebound after a recent selloff, among others.

Read on…

TRIB Soars

Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on diabetes management solutions and human diagnostics, including wearable biosensors, was one of the top gainers on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the company announced clinical study results showing that its next-generation CGM+ wearable biosensor platform successfully demonstrated a purpose-built capability to detect nocturnal compression-induced false low glucose events, addressing a common limitation of conventional continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems through its differentiated technology.

Compression-related false low glucose alarms are a common source of inaccurate CGM alerts.

As CGM+ enters the final stages of development, the company plans to incorporate its nocturnal compression low detection capability into the platform ahead of pivotal clinical trials and subsequent regulatory submission.

A one-for-thirty reverse ADS split was implemented on July 24, 2026, to enable the company to regain compliance with the $1.00 Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.

TRIB closed Tuesday's trading at $12.45, up 36.07%.

OPK On Watch

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) jumped more than 33%, following its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 and pipeline progress.

Consolidated total revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were $163.5 million compared with $156.8 million for the 2025 period.

However, the company issued softer guidance for the third quarter, forecasting revenue of $131 million to $142 million, compared with $151.7 million in the year-ago quarter. For full-year 2026, OPKO expects total revenue of $560 million to $580 million, below $606.9 million reported in 2025.

On the pipeline front, OPKO highlighted continued progress across multiple early-stage programs.

Enrollment is ongoing in the Phase 1 trial of MDX2003 for B-cell lymphomas, which is evaluating safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary anti-tumor activity. The Phase 1 trial of MDX2301 for the prevention of COVID-19 is also advancing, with enrollment expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026 and initial data anticipated in late 2026 or early 2027.

Meanwhile, the Phase 1 study of MDX2001, targeting solid tumors, continues to enroll participants, with initial safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic, and immune data expected in the first half of 2027.

The company also noted that its Phase 1/2a clinical study of OPK-88006 in healthy volunteers and presumed MASH participants remains underway.

OPK closed Tuesday's trading at $1.65, up 33.06%.

KNSA Hits All-time High

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International plc (KNSA) touched an all-time high of $81.97 during intraday trading on Tuesday after reporting strong second-quarter 2026 financial results and raising its full-year revenue outlook.

The company has been witnessing expanding sales of its lead drug Arcalyst, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for recurrent pericarditis, a painful and debilitating auto-inflammatory cardiovascular disease.

Arcalyst generated $243.6 million in net product revenue in Q2, 2026, representing approximately 55% year-over-year growth. Reflecting the drug's sustained commercial momentum, Kiniksa increased its full-year 2026 net product revenue guidance to $980 million to $995 million, up from its prior forecast of $930 million to $945 million, and well above the $677.6 million reported in 2025.

KNSA closed Tuesday's trading at $79.44, up 25.03%.

MPLT on the Mend?

MapLight Therapeutics Inc. (MPLT), which plunged nearly 73% on Monday after reporting mixed Phase 2 schizophrenia trial results, rebounded sharply on Tuesday to rank among the session's top gainers.

On Monday, the company had announced that its Phase 2 study met the primary endpoint with the 210/3 mg twice-daily (BID) dose of ML-007C-MA, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score versus placebo at Week 5. However, the 330/6 mg once-daily (QD) dose, which provides lower overall daily drug exposure than the BID dosing, showed only a numerical improvement over placebo and failed to achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint.

The mixed trial results triggered a steep selloff, sending the stock to an intraday low of $9.90 on Monday. Selling pressure briefly persisted on Tuesday, with shares touching an all-time low of $9.10 before staging a strong rebound to close the day up more than 24%.

The company plans to engage with the FDA at an End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting to discuss the path forward for ML-007C-MA in schizophrenia, including the design of a Phase 3 trial.

ML-007C-MA is also being evaluated as a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease psychosis.

A Phase 2 clinical trial of ML-007C-MA for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease psychosis, dubbed VISTA, is underway. The VISTA trial is designed to enroll approximately 300 participants, and topline results are expected in the second half of 2027.

MPLT closed Tuesday's trading at $12.31, up 24.28%.

PMN Rallies as Early PMN310 Data Sparks Investor Optimism

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN) jumped more than 23% on Tuesday after the company reported positive blinded six-month interim safety and biomarker data from its PRECISE-AD Phase 1b clinical trial of PMN310 in patients with Alzheimer's disease.

In the blinded interim analysis of 136 Alzheimer's disease patients, PMN310 demonstrated a favorable safety profile across all genotypes, with no cases of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities-edema (ARIA-E) reported as of the data cutoff.

The company expects to report topline 12-month results from the trial in the first quarter of 2027.

PMN closed Tuesday's trading at $14.52, up 23.89%.

PRLD Moves Up on a Quiet Day

Prelude Therapeutics Inc. (PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, jumped more than 19% on Tuesday on no specific news.

The company's lead pipeline candidate, PRT12396, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with polycythemia vera (PV) and myelofibrosis (MF).

Prelude is also advancing PRT13722, with an Investigational New Drug (IND) application submission expected by mid-2026 and a Phase 1 study initiation in ER-positive breast cancer anticipated in the second half of 2026.

PRLD closed Tuesday's trading at $4.64, up 19.28%.

Did you know?

Some people are allergic to water.

Aquagenic urticaria is an extremely rare skin condition in which contact with water can trigger the sudden appearance of hives, regardless of the water's temperature or source. Within about 30 minutes of exposure, affected individuals may develop hives, most commonly on the arms, legs, and trunk, while the palms are usually unaffected. The symptoms typically resolve within 30 to 60 minutes after removing contact with water. (Source: BMJ Journal)

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