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Nuwellis Aktie 111319532 / US67113Y1082

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31.07.2026 05:25:35

Top Biotech Gainers: GCTK On The Move, BHC, CORT Boost FY'26 Outlook, NEOG On Watch

(RTTNews) - Today's top gainers included Glucotrack, whose subsidiary announced progress in the development strategy for LT-100, a novel non-narcotic therapy; Nuwellis, following expanded clinical recognition for its Aquadex therapy; Bausch Health, after reporting strong second-quarter 2026 results and raising its outlook; and Corcept Therapeutics, after posting robust second-quarter 2026 results, among others.

Read on…

GCTK's LT-100 Program Moves Forward

Glucotrack Inc. (GCTK) led Thursday's gainers after its subsidiary, Lokahi Therapeutics Inc., announced progress in the development strategy for LT-100.

LT-100 is a novel, non-narcotic therapy derived from purified honeybee venom and is being studied for the treatment of inflammation and pain, including in patients with osteoarthritis.

The company is evaluating whether the current administration method - requiring up to 15 intradermal (ID) injections per treatment visit - can be simplified to a single subcutaneous (SC) injection per visit, potentially improving patient convenience and treatment efficiency.

Glucotrack expects to begin clinical evaluation of the new administration approach as early as the fourth quarter of 2026, with initial data potentially available in the first half of 2027.

GCTK closed Thursday's trading at $0.78, up 173.68%.

NUWE's Aquadex Therapy Gains Peer-Reviewed Recognition

Shares of medical technology company Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) surged more than 135% after the company announced that the peer-reviewed medical journal Frontiers in Pediatrics had accepted a new single-center retrospective study highlighting Epoprostenol as an alternative anticoagulation strategy for its Aquadex ultrafiltration therapy.

The study's acceptance in a respected peer-reviewed journal represents another important milestone in the expanding clinical evidence supporting Aquadex therapy in pediatric critical care, said Nuwellis CEO Mike McCormick.

Aquadex ultrafiltration therapy is designed to remove excess fluid from the body using the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems in patients with fluid overload who have not responded adequately to standard diuretic therapy. Also known as hypervolemia, fluid overload can result from conditions such as heart failure, kidney failure, and cirrhosis, among other diseases.

NUWE closed Thursday's trading at $4.45, up 135.45%.

BHC lifts FY'26 Outlook

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) was one of the top gainers on Thursday, following its second quarter 2026 financial results and revised guidance.

The total consolidated revenue was $2.85 billion for the second quarter of 2026, up 13% from $2.53 billion in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated adjusted net income attributable to Bausch Health was $476 million, or $1.26 per share in Q2, 2026, up from $335 million, or $0.90 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The company also raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $10.790 billion - $11.040 billion from its previous guidance of $10.670 - $10.920 billion.

BHC closed Thursday's trading at $6.03, up 28.85%.

LUNG Posts Narrower Q2 Loss

Pulmonx Corp. (LUNG), which markets minimally invasive treatments for lung diseases, reported weaker second-quarter 2026 revenue but a narrower net loss.

Total worldwide revenue in Q2 2026 declined 5% to $22.8 million from $23.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 (down 6% on a constant-currency basis). However, net loss improved to $10.1 million, or $0.24 per share, from $15.2 million, or $0.38 per share, a year earlier.

For the full year, the company continues to expect revenue in the range of $90 million to $92 million, compared with 2025 revenue of $90.5 million.

LUNG closed Thursday's trading at $1.61, up 28.80%.

CORT Turns Heads

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) touched a new high on Thursday after the company reported strong second-quarter 2026 results.

Net income increased to $43.0 million, or $0.36 per share in Q2, 2026, from $35.1 million, or $0.29 per share, a year earlier. Revenue climbed to $256.1 million in the second quarter of 2026 from $194.4 million in the prior-year quarter. The Q2, 2026 revenue included $208.6 million in sales of Korlym and its authorized generic, as well as $47.6 million from Lifyorli, which was launched following its FDA approval in March 2026.

For full-year 2026, Corcept raised its revenue forecast range to $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, up from its previous guidance of $950 million-$1.05 billion and well above 2025 revenue of $761.4 million.

CORT closed Thursday's trading at $118.32, up 27.29%.

NEOG Hits New High

Neogen Corp. (NEOG) touched a 52-week high of $11.56 in intraday trading on Thursday after the company announced its fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results and issued financial guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2027.

The company provides a broad portfolio of products and solutions across the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets.

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $225.3 million, compared to $225.5 million in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income for the fourth quarter was $18.7 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to $11.3 million, or $0.05 per share, in the prior year period.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Neogen expects revenue of $207 million to $209 million, compared with $209.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. For fiscal 2027, the company forecasts revenue of $880 million to $885 million, up from $870.4 million in fiscal 2026.

NEOG closed Thursday's trading at $11.53, up 22.26%.

Did you know?

The expression "Alice in Wonderland" is often used to describe something unusual, surreal, or dreamlike.

Interestingly, there is also a rare neurological condition called Alice in Wonderland Syndrome, which affects how a person perceives their own body, the world around them, or both. This temporary condition, which may last only minutes or hours, can distort a person's sense of size and proportion, causing parts of the body to feel unusually large (partial macrosomatognosia) or unusually small (partial microsomatognosia). In some cases, the sensation can involve the entire body, making it feel abnormally tall (total macrosomatognosia) or unusually short (total microsomatognosia). (Source: Cleveland Clinic)

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Trading Signals: Apple: Rallye auf dem Prüfstand

Heute Abend legt der iPhone-Hersteller Zahlen vor. Angesichts der Rallye der vergangenen Monate, einer üppigen Bewertung und dem strapazierten Chartbild könnte es für Apple schwer werden, den Impuls für neue Höchststände zu liefern.

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