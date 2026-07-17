Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’267 -0.3%  SPI 20’069 -0.2%  Dow 52’553 -0.2%  DAX 24’915 -0.3%  Euro 0.9253 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’284 0.3%  Gold 3’973 -2.1%  Bitcoin 51’861 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8088 0.0%  Öl 85 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
ABB1222171Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Novartis1200526Sika41879292Alcon43249246DocMorris4261528Partners Group2460882
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Washington stützt: Bank of America hebt den Daumen für Coinbase-Aktie
NVIDIA-Aktie im Risiko-Radar: BIZ schlägt Alarm im KI-Sektor
Planung des ETF-Portfolios: Verschiedene Simulationen unter der Lupe
SpaceX-Aktie vor dem Kollabs? Darum warnt Börsenexperte Jeremy Grantham vor einem Crash
Nach IPO der SpaceX-Aktie: Traumrendite oder Falle für Privatanleger?
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Virax Biolabs Group Aktie 117806317 / KYG9495L1095

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.07.2026 04:52:56

Top Biotech Gainers: CDNA Soars On Medicare Policy, ATAI Acquired, ABT Lifts Outlook, APLM On Watch

(RTTNews) - Today's top gainers in the biotech space include CareDx, which rallied after Medicare finalized its Local Coverage Determination process for molecular testing of solid organ allograft rejection; AtaiBeckley, after agreeing to be acquired by Eli Lilly; and Abbott, after reporting second-quarter results and providing an upbeat outlook, among others.

Read on…

CDNA Soars to New High

CareDx Inc. (CDNA) was the top gainer on Thursday, with shares soaring more than 35%, following finalization of the Medicare Local Coverage Determination (LCD) process related to molecular testing for solid organ allograft rejection.

The finalized policy confirms Medicare coverage for the company's transplant surveillance portfolio, including AlloSure Kidney, AlloMap Heart, AlloSure Heart, and AlloSure Lung, reinforcing coverage across kidney, heart, and lung transplant recipients. The policy is expected to come into effect on August 30, 2026.

The company is scheduled to report financial results for the second quarter 2026 after market close on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

CDNA closed Thursday's trading at $40.34, up 35.60%.

So long, ATAI

AtaiBeckley Inc. (ATAI) jumped more than 33% after announcing its acquisition by Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) in a transaction valued at up to $3.8 billion, comprising $2.8 billion in upfront cash and up to $1.0 billion in contingent value rights (CVRs).

The CVRs are payable upon achievement of specified development and regulatory milestones related to the BPL-003 and VLS-01 programs.

BPL-003 is the company's lead asset being developed for treatment-resistant depression for which it has initiated Phase 3 activities. VLS-01, which is also being developed for treatment-resistant depression, is the second most advanced program in the pipeline, advancing in an ongoing Phase 2b study.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

ATAI closed Thursday's trading at $7.15, up 33.40%.

APLM On the Move

Apollomics Inc. (APLM) added another 21% on Thursday, bringing its weekly gains to more than 60% so far this week.

The company's lead clinical-stage candidate, Vebreltinib (APL-101), is a potent and highly selective c-MET inhibitor being developed for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other advanced solid tumors harboring c-MET alterations.

A Phase 2 exploratory clinical trial of Vebreltinib for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic clear cell sarcoma is ongoing.

On July 8, 2026, Apollomics was notified by Nasdaq that it had regained compliance with Market Value of Listed Securities (MVLS) requirement under Listing Rule 5550(b)(2), and the compliance matter was subsequently closed.

APLM closed Thursday's trading at $19.19, up 22.23%.

VRAX Highlights Undervalued Pipeline Potential

Virax Biolabs Group Ltd. (VRAX) jumped 13% after Chief Executive Officer James Foster issued a shareholder update highlighting the company's fiscal 2026 financial results, commercial progress, financing activities, and restored Nasdaq compliance.

The company's business is focused on two core platforms: ViraxImmune, its lead T cell-based immune profiling and diagnostic platform in development, and ImmuneSelect, its research-use-only portfolio of peptide pools, ELISpot plates, and other immune reagents.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, the company reported $6.4 million in cash, $8.3 million in total assets, $7.3 million in shareholders' equity, and $1.0 million in liabilities. Liquidity was further strengthened through a $3.3 million capital raise, while Nasdaq compliance was regained following a 1-for-25 reverse share split.

On the commercial front, Virax signed a multi-country supply agreement with Fosun Diagnostics to expand ImmuneSelect into six Southeast Asian markets, beginning with tuberculosis research in Thailand. Meanwhile, R&D spending rose to $3.7 million, G&A costs fell to $2.7 million, and net loss narrowed to $5.0 million, reflecting disciplined financial management.

Foster stressed that despite these advances, the company's market cap still undervalues its cash reserves, equity position, and clinical pipeline. He pointed to upcoming milestones - advancing the ViraxImmune T cell profiling platform, building a U.S. market-entry pathway, and turning ImmuneSelect into revenue-generating opportunities - as critical drivers of long-term shareholder value.

VRAX closed Thursday's trading at $3.90, up 13.04%.

ENTX On Watch

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) was another top gainer of the day, with shares jumping more than 12%.

The company's lead drug candidate is EB613, the first oral anabolic (bone-building) tablet in development for the treatment of osteoporosis. Entera plans to initiate its Phase 3 clinical trial in late 2026, with topline results expected in the second half of 2028.

ENTX closed Thursday's trading at $2.00, up 12.36%.

ABT Jumps on Upbeat Outlook

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) gained more than 10% on Thursday, following its Q2 financial results and revised adjusted earnings outlook for the year.

Net sales for the second quarter of 2026 increased 13% to $12.6 billion from $11.142 billion in the year-ago quarter, with comparable sales growth of 4.8%. Adjusted earnings for Q2, 2026 were $2.29 billion or $1.31 per share, compared to $2.21 billion or $1.26 per share, in Q2, 2025.

For fiscal year 2026, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share of $5.45 to $5.60, compared to the previous forecast range of $5.38 to $5.58. The adjusted EPS was $5.15 in the prior year.

ABT closed Thursday's trading at $98.83, up 10.71%.

Did you know?

A study published recently in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE comparing people who sat continuously for 30 minutes or longer with those who regularly stood up or moved around found that prolonged, uninterrupted sitting was associated with an increased risk of cancer mortality.

Every additional hour of prolonged, uninterrupted sitting per day was associated with a 10% higher risk of cancer death, while each additional hour of interrupted sitting, with regular breaks to stand or move, was associated with a 19% lower risk.

Replacing prolonged sitting with physical activity was linked to a reduced risk of cancer mortality. Substituting one hour of sitting per day with light activity (such as walking or light chores) was associated with a 12% lower risk of cancer death. Replacing 30 minutes of sitting with moderate activity was linked to an 8% lower risk, while replacing just five minutes of sitting with vigorous activity was associated with a 22% lower risk.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Sika: Konsolidierung als Chance

Das Umfeld für den Bauchemie- und Spezialmaterialkonzern ist derzeit anspruchsvoll. Doch Marktanteilsgewinne, Effizienzprogramme und die anstehenden Halbjahreszahlen könnten der zuletzt konsolidierenden Aktie neuen Schwung verleihen.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Virax Biolabs Group Limited Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Virax Biolabs Group Limited Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: HSBC, BNP Paribas & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ HSBC
✅ BNP Paribas
✅ Swiss Life

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: HSBC, BNP Paribas & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

16.07.26 Logo WHS ASML-Aktie: KI-Boom treibt Prognose hoch – jetzt noch kaufen?
16.07.26 ETF Compass Halbjahresbilanz: Warum die fünf Bausteine im Basisportfolio deutlich zulegten
16.07.26 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Landis+Gyr Group AG
16.07.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europäische Banken – Auf der Überholspur/Inditex – Voll in Mode
16.07.26 Die Erde ist nicht genug – Weltraum-KI im Datenorbit
16.07.26 Marktüberblick: Autowerte gesucht – Technologiewerte unter Druck
16.07.26 SMI nimmt Rekordhoch ins Visier
15.07.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: HSBC, BNP Paribas & Swiss Life mit François Bloch
14.07.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’816.60 19.78 SGQBEU
Short 15’140.25 13.69 S3CBNU
Short 15’695.00 8.90 SLYBHU
SMI-Kurs: 14’267.19 16.07.2026 17:31:59
Long 13’649.62 19.51 SZBKGU
Long 13’354.58 13.96 SYBVIU
Long 12’781.72 8.96 SRWB1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BYD-Aktie im Aufwind: Ungarns Ex-Aussenminister heuert bei chinesischem Autobauer an
BMW besetzt Personalressort neu: Dorothea von Boxberg folgt auf Ilka Horstmeier - Aktie schwächelt
Warnsignale: Kippt der US-Aktienboom?
Rheinmetall und Space Norway schliessen Weltraum-Bündnis - so reagieren die Rüstungsaktien von RENK, TKMS & Co.
Infineon-Aktie sinkt trotz starker TSMC-Zahlen: Wie teuer ist die Aktie wirklich?
Aktie dennoch tiefrot: Partners Group zieht im Halbjahr weitere Kundengelder an
Aktien Schweiz Vorbörse: SMI dank ABB im Plus erwartet
SpaceX-Aktie rutscht unter Ausgabepreis - und Cathie Wood schlägt zu
Rheinmetall setzt auf Autonomie: Rüstungsaktien um HENSOLDT, RENK & TKMS gerät unter Druck
Nach starkem Lauf bei Chipwerten: Samsung-Aktie und SK hynix brechen deutlich ein

Top-Rankings

KW 28: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 28: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 28: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.