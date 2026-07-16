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Avita Medical Aktie 18146039 / US0537921076

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16.07.2026 05:41:23

Top Biotech Gainers: APLM Climbs 22%; IOVA, RCEL On Watch; MANE Gains On Hair Loss Data

(RTTNews) - Today's biotech movers include Apollomics following its return to Nasdaq compliance, Iovance and AVITA ahead of Q2 earnings updates, Annexon, awaiting topline data in dry age-related macular degeneration with geographic atrophy, and Veradermics after reporting positive results from its female pattern hair loss trial.

Read on…

APLM Back on Track?

Apollomics Inc. (APLM) led the pack of gainers on Wednesday, with shares soaring more than 20%.

This clinical-stage company's lead program is Vebreltinib (APL-101), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors with c-Met alterations, which is currently in a Phase 2 multicohort clinical trial in the United States and other countries.

As recently as July 8, 2026, Apollomics was notified by Nasdaq that it had regained compliance with the Market Value of Listed Securities (MVLS) requirement under Listing Rule 5550(b)(2), and the matter has been closed.

APLM closed Wednesday's trading at $19.19, up 22.23%.

IOVA Gears Up for Q2 Results as Amtagvi Momentum Builds

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) jumped more than 20% on Wednesday, on no specific news.

This commercial biotechnology company focuses on developing and delivering novel polyclonal tumour-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for cancer. Its lead product Amtagvi is the first FDA-approved T cell therapy for a solid tumor indication and is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

The company is scheduled to report Q2, 2026 financial results during the first week of August.

U.S. Amtagvi revenue in Q2 2026 is expected to be $79 million to $81 million, which would be about 23% higher than in Q4 2025, the last quarter before scheduled iCTC maintenance. The maintenance temporarily reduced manufacturing capacity at the Iovance Cell Therapy Center, impacting Amtagvi production.

IOVA closed Wednesday's trading at $4.74, up 20.61%.

CNXU Hits Key Preclinical Milestone

Conexeu Sciences Inc. (CNXU), a preclinical-stage regenerative tissue platform company, was up more than 17% on Wednesday.

Recently, the company completed a 12-month preclinical P.R.O.O.F. study of its CXU platform, supporting its planned entry into the $11 billion medical aesthetics market. It intends to first seek FDA clearance through the predicate-based 510(k) pathway in wound care, which typically involves a 90-day FDA review rather than the multi-year studies required for a novel product category. The submission is planned for Q1 2027. This initial wound care clearance is expected to establish the regulatory foundation for the company's subsequent expansion into the medical aesthetics market.

CNXU closed Wednesday's trading at $11.18, up 17.68%.

Can RECELL Power AVITA's Growth?

AVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL), a therapeutic acute wound care company, was up more than 17% on Wednesday.

The company is scheduled to report its second quarter 2026 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, August 6, 2026. Its flagship product is RECELL system, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds.

In the first quarter of 2026, revenue was $19.3 million, and net loss was $10.6 million, or $0.35 per share. For the second quarter of 2025, the company reported revenue of $18.4 million and a net loss of $9.9 million, or $0.38 per share.

RCEL closed Wednesday's trading at $4.73, up 17.66%.

All Eyes on ARCHER II

Shares of Annexon Inc. (ANNX) jumped more than 17% on Wednesday, ahead of the presentation at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 44th Annual Scientific Meeting on July 18, 2026.

The presentation, titled "Phase 2 ARCHER Baseline Characteristics Associated with Confirmed Best Corrected Visual Acuity 15-Letter Loss in Patients with Geographic Atrophy," will highlight baseline factors associated with vision loss in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) and inform patient selection for the ongoing Phase 3 ARCHER II trial.

The company expects to report topline pivotal data from the Phase 3 ARCHER II trial in the fourth quarter of 2026.

ANNX closed Wednesday's trading at $6.50, up 17.12%.

Adlai On Watch

Adlai Nortye (ANL), a global clinical-stage company at the forefront of discovering and developing innovative cancer therapies, was up 15% on Wednesday.

A Form 3 filing by Roger Sawhney on July 15, 2026, disclosed his initial beneficial ownership in the company as a director and 10% holder. The filing showed that Sawhney directly owns 9,838 ADSs and has indirect ownership of approximately 8,162 ADSs through restricted stock units (RSUs), which are scheduled to vest between August 2026 and August 2027.

ANL closed Wednesday's trading at $10.63, up 15.54%.

MANE Has a Good Hair Day

Veradermics Inc. (MANE) surged more than 12% on Wednesday, following positive topline results from its open-label Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating VDPHL01, a proprietary extended-release oral minoxidil formulation, in females with mild-to-moderate pattern hair loss, dubbed Study '207.

According to the trial results, VDPHL01 demonstrated a rapid onset of hair growth, with most study participants reporting improved hair coverage as early as Month 2. By Month 6, approximately 88.9% of patients receiving once-daily dosing and 90.0% receiving twice-daily dosing reported their outcomes as "improved" or "much improved." The treatment also demonstrated robust hair growth, with mean increases in non-vellus target area hair count (TAHC) of 22.7 hairs/cm² and 23.3 hairs/cm² in the once-daily and twice-daily dosing groups, respectively.

A Phase 2/3 trial evaluating VDPHL01 in females with pattern hair loss, known as Study '306', is ongoing, with results to be announced in the first half of next year.

MANE closed Wednesday's trading at $123.70, up 12.28%.

Did you know?

A large multistate outbreak of cyclosporiasis is currently occurring in the U.S. According to the CDC, as of July 13, 2026, 1,645 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported among people who acquired the infection in the United States, spanning 34 states.

Cyclosporiasis is a gastrointestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora. People become infected by consuming food or water contaminated with feces (stool) containing the parasite. Watery diarrhea is the most common symptom of cyclosporiasis.

If you experience symptoms of cyclosporiasis, contact your healthcare provider. The infection is typically treated with trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, an antibiotic sold under brand names including Bactrim, Septra, and Cotrim. People who are allergic to sulfa drugs should consult their healthcare provider about alternative treatment options. (Source: CDC)

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Barry Callebaut: Bittersüsse Bilanz

Die Rückkehr zum Volumenwachstum macht Barry Callebaut Hoffnung, doch der Schokoladenriese bleibt unter Druck. Schwache Endmärkte, sinkende Umsätze und neue Risiken durch steigende Kakaopreise belasten die Aktie.

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