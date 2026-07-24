Top Biotech Gainers: ADVB Soars Over 200% In A Week, NVCR, MEDP Report Q2 Results, AGMB In Focus

(RTTNews) - Today's top biotech gainers include Advanced Biomed, which led the rally with a gain of more than 200% over the past week. Novocure climbed following strong Q2 results and a revised full-year revenue outlook, while Medpace gained on solid quarterly performance and a positive outlook, among others.

Read on…

ADVB Delivers a 200%+ Weekly Gain

Shares of Advanced Biomed Inc. (ADVB) have rallied as much as 211% this week, soaring from $6.71 at the start of the week to an intraday high of $20.87 on Thursday.

The company focuses on integrating multiple interdisciplinary technologies and has established its own microfluidic technology platform. Its products are designed to provide rapid, accurate, and affordable diagnostic assays and services for cancer patients, with regulatory approvals underway in Taiwan and plans to expand into global markets. The company has not yet commenced commercial sales of its products and currently does not generate revenue from product sales.

A 1-for-20 reverse stock split was implemented on February 20, 2026, to regain Nasdaq compliance.

On July 20, 2026, Advanced Biomed withdrew the Registration Statement it had filed with the SEC on July 23, 2025. The registration statement would have enabled Helena Global Investment Opportunities I Ltd. to resell up to $25 million of Advanced Biomed's common stock over time, subject to applicable securities laws.

ADVB closed Thursday's trading at $16.78, up 36.98%.

NVCR Lifts Revenue Outlook

Novocure (NVCR), a global oncology company, surged more than 28% on Thursday after reporting strong financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and raising its full-year revenue guidance.

The company commercializes its innovative Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy, which is approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).

Total net revenues increased 16% year over year to $183.6 million in the second quarter of 2026, driven by continued adoption of TTFields therapy. Reflecting the strong performance, Novocure raised its full-year 2026 total net revenue guidance to $710 million-$725 million, up from its previous outlook of $690 million-$710 million. Total net revenues for 2025 were $655.4 million.

NVCR closed Thursday's trading at $19.99, up 28.39%.

SPRC Soars 20%

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) was one of the top gainers on Thursday, with shares gaining more than 20% on no specific news.

Through its majority-owned subsidiary NeuroThera, the company is engaged in the development of clinical-stage pharmaceutical products. SciSparc focuses on building and advancing a portfolio of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical technologies and assets to address unmet medical needs.

Earlier in the month, the company announced the initiation of its Phase 2b clinical trial at Hannover Medical School, Hanover, Germany, for SCI-110, its proprietary cannabinoid-based treatment candidate for Tourette Syndrome (TS) in adults.

SPRC closed Thursday's trading at $5.72, up 20.17%.

MEDP Delivers Steady Progress

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) gained more than 14%, following its second-quarter financial results and rosy outlook for the year.

The company is a global full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2026, increased 17.2% to $707.3 million, compared to $603.3 million for the comparable prior-year period.

For full-year 2026, the company forecasts revenue in the range of $2.805 billion to $2.885 billion, representing growth of 10.9% to 14.0% over 2025 revenue of $2.530 billion.

MEDP closed Thursday's trading at $605.82, up 14.71%.

AGEN On Watch

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) gained more than 11% on Thursday on no specific news.

Earlier in the month, the company announced an oversubscribed private placement of up to $340 million to support its planned registrational Phase 3 ROBBIN trial evaluating neoadjuvant botensilimab plus balstilimab (BOT+BAL) in microsatellite-stable (MSS) colon cancer.

The first patient in the ROBBIN trial is expected to be dosed in Q1 2027, with interim pathologic response data to be released in the second half of 2027. An interim analysis of event-free survival (EFS) is anticipated in the second half of 2029, with the final EFS analysis expected in the second half of 2030.

AGEN closed Thursday's trading at $6.19, up 11.93%.

AGMB Gears Up for Catalyst-Rich Months

AgomAb Therapeutics NV (AGMB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fibro-inflammation, jumped more than 11% on no specific news.

The company expects full read-out of the open-label treatment extension (Part B) of the STENOVA trial in the second half of this year.

STENOVA is a two-part Phase 2a trial of Ontunisertib in Crohn's patients with symptomatic ileal strictures. Part A results of the STENOVA study, reported last November, showed that the study achieved its primary endpoint, with the observed safety profile supporting further clinical development.

The company's second clinical-stage product candidate is AGMB-447, in development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF.

AGMB-447 is being evaluated in a three-part Phase 1 clinical trial, consisting of a single ascending dose (SAD; Part A) study and a multiple ascending dose (MAD; Part B) study in healthy participants, as well as a multiple-dose study in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF; Part C).

The company announced positive interim results from the Phase 1 study of AGMB-447 in healthy participants as recently as last month, with data demonstrating a generally favorable safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic (PK) profile, as well as proof-of-mechanism of TGFss/ALK5 inhibition in the lungs of healthy participants. (TGFss/ALK5 pathway is implicated across multiple fibrotic indications).

The topline IPF cohort data of the Phase 1b study with AGMB-447 is expected in the second half of 2026.

AGMB closed Thursday's trading at $12.97, up 11.57%.

Did you know?

A study conducted by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania found that GLP-1 receptor agonists, widely used for type 2 diabetes management and increasingly prescribed for obesity treatment, may be associated with an increased risk of hair loss among adults with type 2 diabetes. (Source: The BMJ).