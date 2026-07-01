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First Tracks Biotherapeutics Aktie 155220972 / US3371851029

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01.07.2026 04:40:41

Top Biotech Gainers: ABVX Soars On UC Trial Data, PMN Eyes Alzheimer's Catalyst, TRAX In Focus

First Tracks Biotherapeutics
20.16 USD 18.38%
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(RTTNews) - Today's top gainers in the biotech space include Cuprina, which recently received FDA clearance for its maggot-based wound treatment; ABIVAX, following encouraging results from an ulcerative colitis study; ProMIS, which has a key catalyst to watch this quarter; and surgical robotic company SS Innovations, among others.

Read on…

Cuprina On the Move

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Limited (CUPR) was up over 47% on Tuesday, on no specific news.

Last month, the FDA gave clearance to MEDIFLY Maggots, the company's medical-grade Lucilia cuprina larvae used in maggot debridement therapy (MDT).

MEDIFLY Maggots is cleared for the debridement of non-healing necrotic skin and soft tissue wounds, including pressure ulcers, neuropathic foot ulcers, and non-healing traumatic or post-surgical wounds. It was given clearance based on substantial equivalence to Medical Maggots, the Lucilia sericata product that became the first medicinal maggot cleared by the FDA in 2004.

A 1:8 reverse stock split was implemented in May to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Markets Listing Requirements.

CUPR closed Tuesday's trading at $5.74, up 45.69%.

ABIVAX Scores Big in Part 2 of ABTECT Maintenance Trial

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (ABVX) on Tuesday reported positive results from Part 2 of its Phase 3 ABTECT Maintenance trial evaluating Obefazimod for moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC).

The study showed that Obefazimod provided meaningful clinical benefits in hard-to-treat patients, including those who did not achieve clinical response after induction treatment or who experienced disease relapse during the re-randomized maintenance trial (Part 1).

In addition to demonstrating efficacy in this more challenging patient population, the results further strengthened the drug's Phase 3 safety database, supporting its long-term safety profile.

Separately, the company announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of approximately $600 million (approximately €527 million) of its American Depositary Shares.

ABVX closed Tuesday's trading at $133.26, up 38.60%.

ProMIS Not to be Missed

ProMIS Neurosciences (PMN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing antibody-based treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, was up over 22% on Tuesday on no specific news.

A key catalyst to watch is the PRECISE-AD Phase 1b trial, with 6-month interim data expected in early Q3 2026 and top-line 12-month data in early 2027. The trial is fully enrolled and progressing as planned.

The planned interim analysis is expected to include a qualitative assessment of aggregated safety data, including amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA) incidence, as well as key biomarker trends across all study participants at the 6-month timepoint.

PMN closed Tuesday's trading at $13.16, up 22.42%.

TransCode Gains Market Attention

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ), a clinical-stage company pioneering immuno-oncology and RNA for the treatment of high-risk and advanced cancer, was up over 20% on Tuesday on no specific news.

The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a targeted therapy designed to treat cancer patients with metastatic cancer. A Phase 2a clinical trial of TTX MC138 in patients with circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) positive colorectal cancer following curative intent therapy was initiated as recently as May this year. The trial is expected to enroll up to 45 patients. Preliminary results from this trial are expected in Q4, 2026.

RNAZ closed Tuesday's trading at $6.21, up 20.58%.

First Tracks Makes Steady Progress

First Tracks Biotherapeutics Inc. (TRAX), a recent spin-off of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB), jumped more than 18% on Tuesday.

This clinical-stage biotechnology company is advancing antibody therapeutics that modulate immune pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its pipeline includes ANB033, a CD122 antagonist in development for celiac disease and eosinophilic esophagitis; Rosnilimab, a pathogenic T cell depleter in development for rheumatoid arthritis; and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator.

ANB033 is being evaluated in Phase 1b trials for celiac disease and eosinophilic esophagitis. Top-line data from the celiac disease trial is anticipated in Q4 2026, while topline data from the eosinophilic esophagitis trial is expected in mid-2027.

As for Rosnilimab, the company completed an End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the FDA in Q1 2026. The agency provided constructive feedback on a registrational Phase 3 path in rheumatoid arthritis (RA), a disease with significant remaining patient unmet need.

Meanwhile, ANB101 is nearing completion of its Phase 1a trial in healthy volunteers.

TRAX closed Tuesday's trading at $20.12, up 18.28%.

SS Innovations on Watch

SS Innovations International Inc. (SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies, on Tuesday announced that it was named the winner of the Outstanding Company category at the 2026 Surgical Robotics Industry Awards ("SRIA").

As of June 22, 2026, the cumulative number of multi-specialty procedures completed with the SSi Mantra surgical robotic system totaled 11,719, including 612 cardiac procedures, 175 telesurgeries, and 212 pediatric surgeries, according to the company.

The system is approved in 14 countries but is still awaiting regulatory clearance from the U.S. FDA and the European Union.

The company anticipates FDA review of the SSi Mantra to be completed and EU CE marking approval to be received in 2026.

SSII closed Tuesday's trading at $4.15, up 17.90%.

Did you know?

The FDA has selected seven companies for its new PreCheck Pilot Program, an initiative aimed at strengthening U.S. drug manufacturing, improving supply chain resilience, and enhancing global competitiveness in the pharmaceutical sector.

The selected participants include Eli Lilly and Co, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Kriya Therapeutics, FUJIFILM Biotechnologies, Cellares Corp, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Merck zündet den Übernahme-Turbo

Mit dem Milliardenkauf stärkt Merck sein Life-Science-Geschäft und befeuert die Fantasie an der Börse. Zusammen mit starken Quartalszahlen und einer angehobenen Prognose verfügt die Aktie über ein starkes Momentum.

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