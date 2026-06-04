Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’218 -0.7%  SPI 18’739 -0.6%  Dow 50’687 -1.2%  DAX 24’796 -1.3%  Euro 0.9188 0.4%  EStoxx50 6’054 -0.9%  Gold 4’434 -1.2%  Bitcoin 51’970 -1.2%  Dollar 0.7922 0.7%  Öl 97.2 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Logitech2575132Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Infineon1038049Helvetia Baloise46664220
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Goldpreis vor neuem Rekordhoch? Experte erwartet Beginn der nächsten Rally
Depot von Stanley Druckenmiller im ersten Quartal: Viel Bewegung bei Tech-Investitionen
SpaceX vor dem Börsengang: Diese Aktien könnten ebenfalls profitieren
Citigroup: Nahostkonflikt könnte Aluminiumpreis auf Rekordniveau treiben
SpaceX-Aktie im Fokus: Früher NVIDIA-Bulle setzt auf die nächste KI-Chance im All
Suche...

Rezolute Aktie 57625042 / US76200L3096

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.06.2026 04:38:42

Top Biotech Gainers: ABVX, CING, DRTS, MMED...

Rezolute
4.58 USD 14.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Today's gainers list includes ABIVAX, which recently announced positive ulcerative colitis trial results; Cingulate, which is working toward resubmission of a New Drug Application for an ADHD therapy; and Alpha Tau, following its joint partnership with Tolmar to bring Alpha DaRT Therapy to U.S. Urological Cancer Patients, among others.

Read on…

ABVX On Track for NDA Submission

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (ABVX) was the top gainer on Wednesday - with shares soaring over 24%.

As recently as June 1, 2026, the company announced positive topline results from its Phase 3 ABTECT maintenance trial evaluating its drug candidate Obefazimod in adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. The results demonstrated that both the 25 mg and 50 mg doses of Obefazimod met the primary endpoint of clinical remission and all key secondary endpoints at Week 44.

The company plans to submit a New Drug Application to the FDA for Obefazimod in ulcerative colitis in late Q4 2026.

ABVX closed Wednesday's trading at $90.15, up 24.34%.

CING On Investors' Radar

Cingulate Inc. (CING) jumped more than 21% on Wednesday, on no specific news.

Earlier in the week, the FDA declined to approve the company's New Drug Application for CTx-1301 for the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, citing specific Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) issues.

However, no concerns were raised regarding the clinical safety or efficacy of CTx-1301.

The company expects to complete the CMC work already underway with its manufacturing partner. With nearly $30 million in cash reserves, Cingulate believes it has sufficient capital to address the issues raised by the FDA, execute on the resubmission process and continue pre-commercial activities into 2027.

CING closed Wednesday's trading at $4.88, up 21.09%.

Alpha Tau Partners With Tolmar

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) has inked a strategic collaboration agreement with Tolmar International Ltd., a commercial player in the U.S. urology, oncology, endocrinology and pediatric endocrinology markets, to develop and commercialize Alpha DaRT for the treatment of prostate cancer in the United States.

In December 2025, the FDA approved an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application to initiate a pilot study for the treatment of patients with locally recurrent prostate cancer using the company's Alpha DaRT technology.

As part of the agreement, Tolmar is investing an upfront $15 million manufacturing investment, a $20 million equity stake purchased at $11.99 per share (a 25% premium to 30-day VWAP), and up to $161.5 million in potential milestone payments.

In exchange, Tolmar receives exclusive U.S. commercialization rights for Alpha DaRT in prostate cancer, along with an option to expand into bladder cancer for additional consideration.

Alpha Tau will remain the manufacturer and supplier of Alpha DaRT, retaining meaningful exposure to the product's commercial success through a supply price equal to 60% of Tolmar's onward net sales, subject to certain adjustments.

DRTS closed Wednesday's trading at $10.58, up 18.48%.

MiniMed Makes a Big Leap

MiniMed (MMED), a global medical technology company developing and marketing a comprehensive suite of solutions for the management of diabetes, jumped nearly 16% on strong financial results.

The company announced a strong finish to its fiscal year ended April 24, 2026, driven by strength in international markets and continued global adoption of the MiniMed 780G system.

Looking ahead, the company is confident that its launches of MiniMed Flex and MiniMed Go will support long-term growth acceleration and value creation.

Worldwide net sales for the fiscal year 2026 were $3.102 billion, representing growth of 14.2% on a reported basis and 8.0% organically compared to the prior year.

For the fiscal year ending April 30, 2027, MiniMed expects organic revenue growth of around 10%, including an estimated 1.0% to 1.5% contribution from the extra week in FY27.

MMED closed Wednesday's trading at $14.26, up 15.94%.

RZLT On Watch

Rezolute Inc. (RZLT) provided an interim update on its ongoing open-label Phase 3 study of Ersodetug in tumor hyperinsulinism, sending shares up over 14% on Wednesday.

In the study, dubbed upLIFT, the company has enrolled eight participants to date, including patients with both insulinoma and non-islet cell tumor hypoglycemia (NICTH), and is approximately halfway toward its target enrollment of 16 participants.

According to the interim data announced, of the 8 participants enrolled, 6 have already met the responder criterion for the study's primary endpoint, which is the number of participants achieving at least a 50% reduction from baseline in intravenous glucose requirements (glucose infusion rate; GIR) within the 8-week pivotal treatment phase. Each of these 6 participants also achieved a complete discontinuation of intravenous glucose requirements with the administration of Ersodetug.

The company expects to announce topline results for the fully enrolled open-label upLIFT study in the second half of 2026.

RZLT closed Wednesday's trading at $4.58, up 14.50%.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Holcim: Baustoffriese meldet sich zurück

Holcim hat an der Börse lange nicht geglänzt, doch zuletzt meldete sich die Aktie eindrucksvoll zurück. Nach dem Sprung über wichtige charttechnische Marken rückt sogar das Rekordhoch wieder näher. Auch operativ zeigt sich der Baustoffkonzern robuster als erwartet, sodass die Aktie neue Schubkraft bekommen könnte.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Rezolute Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rezolute Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Hochtief
✅ STMicroelectronics
✅ ASML

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Parker-Hannifin Corp
❌ Talanx
❌ Arista Networks

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

03.06.26 Die US-Indizes profitieren noch immer von ihrem Engagement in der künstlichen Intelligenz
03.06.26 SMI-Anleger orientierungslos
03.06.26 Marktüberblick: Tech-Rally setzt sich fort
03.06.26 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch
03.06.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Der nächste Versuch
02.06.26 Julius Bär: 7.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Unilever PLC
02.06.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Geberit, Sika
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’761.31 19.42 S7DB8U
Short 14’035.16 13.86 SYKBAU
Short 14’552.78 8.99 SYYBEU
SMI-Kurs: 13’218.32 03.06.2026 17:31:23
Long 12’652.11 19.28 SI6BUU
Long 12’381.66 13.93 S9OBOU
Long 11’838.33 8.93 S69BTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Partners Group-Aktien sacken ab: Eingeschränkte Rücknahmen bei Fonds - Aktien von KKR, Blackstone & Blue Owl unter Druck
Partners Group Aktie News: Partners Group fällt am Mittwochnachmittag tief
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Mittwochnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Partners Group Aktie News: Partners Group am Mittwochvormittag im Ausverkauf
Trading Signals: Holcim: Baustoffriese meldet sich zurück
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE am Mittwochnachmittag Verlust reich
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag auf rotem Terrain
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall-Aktie wenig bewegt: Automotive-Verkauf belastet - RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS ebenfalls im Blick
SpaceX-IPO im Fokus: Steht der Ausgabepreis der Aktie schon fest?

Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien stehen im 1. Quartal 2026 im Gates Foundation Trust-Depot
Portfolio-Einblick
Bildquelle: JamesWMfoto / Shutterstock.com
In diese Unternehmen investierte Bill Ackman Anfang 2026
Depot enthüllt
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
Depot von Stanley Druckenmiller im ersten Quartal: Viel Bewegung bei Tech-Investitionen
Das in New York ansässige Duquesne Family Office des legendären Starinvestors Stanley Druckenmil ...
Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.