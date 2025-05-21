Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
21.05.2025 15:00:00

Top Aces celebrates 25 years of excellence in fighter pilot training

A Canadian legacy of elevating global air combat readiness

MONTREAL, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Aces Inc., the world’s premier provider of live-fly Adversary Air (ADAIR) and Close Air Support (CAS) training, is proudly celebrating its 25th anniversary of service. Founded in Montreal by veteran Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CF-18 pilots, Top Aces has since evolved into a global leader, achieving an industry record of over 140,000 accident-free training hours in support of NATO and allied nations.

"This is a very proud moment for all of us at Top Aces. What began as a small Canadian business with just a few employees has grown into a global enterprise of 600+ team members operating across three continents,” said Paul Bouchard, Co-Founder and CEO, Top Aces Inc. "This 25th anniversary milestone is a testament to our dedicated employees, past and present, for believing in the Top Aces mission and living our values of Service, Integrity, Excellence, and Together – every day. Our highly experienced military veterans take great pride in continuing to mentor and support the training of active-duty aviators, soldiers and sailors.”

Top Aces' mission has always been to deliver safe and highly professional defense training solutions, ensuring the current and future operational readiness of its customers. In an ever-changing world, military preparedness and readiness are crucial, and allied forces worldwide are recognizing the benefits of the commercial ADAIR industry for cost savings and fleet longevity. "We feel privileged for the unwavering trust and support of our customers and partners throughout this 25-year journey, and for their recognition of the value Top Aces brings to their operational training needs,” stated Didier Toussaint, Co-Founder and Group President, Top Aces Inc.

Several notable achievements have marked Top Aces' 25-year history, driving the company's remarkable growth:

  • In 2021, Top Aces Corp. achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first private company in the world to own and operate a fleet of F-16 fighter aircraft. Currently used to train U.S. Air Force (USAF) F-22 and F-35 pilots, Top Aces’ F-16 Advanced Aggressor Fighters (AAFs) are the most advanced and threat-representative training adversaries available on the market today.
  • Driven by innovation, Top Aces spent nearly a decade developing its groundbreaking, proprietary "Advanced Aggressor Mission System” (AAMS), which was successfully launched in 2021. Featuring an open architecture design, the AAMS enables Top Aces’ F-16 and A-4N aircraft to integrate cutting-edge sensors, including but not limited to Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, Infrared Search and Track (IRST), Helmet Mounted Cueing Systems (HMCS), and advanced datalinks, effectively replicating the threats posed by modern adversary fighter aircraft. The AAMS provides a pathway for continuous improvement, allowing customers to constantly evolve their training threat, including the integration of ongoing advancements in Live Virtual Constructive (LVC) elements and Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA).
  • In 2022, Top Aces expanded its service offering with the acquisition of U.S.-based Blue Air Training, the recognized global expert in full-spectrum CAS training for Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTAC) and Joint Fires Observers (JFO). The partnership created a market leader in the provision of ADAIR and CAS training, benefiting military customers worldwide.

Looking ahead, Top Aces' vision is to be the most trusted provider of innovative defense training solutions, continuously elevating standards in an industry where Experience Matters. "As we celebrate this significant milestone, we look forward to continuing our mission of delivering best-in-class training solutions, ensuring our NATO and allied militaries are always prepared for the challenges that lie ahead,” continued Bouchard.

Visit Top Aces at this year’s CANSEC Exhibition from May 28-29 in Ottawa to celebrate the company’s 25th anniversary!

About Top Aces

With over 140,000 accident-free flight hours, Top Aces Inc. and its subsidiaries, including Top Aces Corp. and Blue Air Training Corp., provide advanced ADAIR services and CAS training to the world’s leading armed forces. In an industry where Experience Matters, Top Aces boasts the largest fleet of commercially operated fighter aircraft in active service and is the world’s only commercial owner/operator of the F-16. Top Aces’ mission-critical training enhances the operational readiness of combat forces by delivering real-world experience while creating significant cost efficiencies and extending the lifespan of military aircraft fleets. For more information, please visit www.topaces.com.

Join Top Aces on Social Media:

X: https://x.com/topaces/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/top-aces/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/topaces/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/topaces/

Media Contact:

Erin Black
Marketing Communications Manager, Top Aces
+1 (514) 694-7224
media@topaces.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80a98f55-c94f-4482-96d7-9868354e6697


