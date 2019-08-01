Top 5 Ways to Get Cheaper Auto Insurance Rates - New Guide

LOS ANGELES, August 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has released a new blog post that presents several proven ways to get cheaper car insurance.

For more info and free car insurance quotes, visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/5-ways-to-lower-car-insurance-costs/.

Park the car in a safe location. The place where the car is usually parked is very relevant for insurance companies. They correlate the location with the chances of being stolen or vandalized. When filling online questionnaires users may be asked if the car is kept at the specified ZIP or in another location. The best place to park a car is in a personal garage. The second best place is in a well-lit parking lot. Companies offer better premiums to those who park their cars in any of those 2 locations.

Maintain a good credit score or improve it. When filling online questionnaires, one of the most common question is related to credit score standing. Naturally, people with Excellent status will get better prices. Improving the credit score is possible, but requires financial counselling from experts. Some strategies may imply using balance transfer credit cards or short term loans.

Enroll and graduate defensive driving courses. Insurance companies appreciate and reward safe drivers. People who voluntarily enrolled in defensive driving coursed and graduated them will get a discount. Furthermore, graduating courses will help drivers keep premiums low, by offsetting some future license points.

Collaborate with a good insurance agent. Establishing a good professional relationship with an insurance agent will help drivers be updated with latest offers and discounts. The agent will represent the client when he files a claim or for other procedures.

Use online car insurance quotes. Online quotes will help drivers compare rates with multiple insurance providers. They will also help drivers customize coverage options and create a coverage plan suitable for the driver's needs and financial possibilities.

Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

For more information, money-saving tips and car insurance quotes please visit http://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com.

SOURCE Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com