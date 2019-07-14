14.07.2019 19:00:00

Top 5 Car Insurance Discounts Any Driver Should Try To Obtain

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has released a new blog post that presents the top car insurance discounts any policyholder should try to obtain.

For more info and free car insurance quotes online, visit http://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/5-discounts-on-car-insurance-you-should-never-miss/

Car insurance discounts will help a driver save hundreds, even thousands of dollars. Insurance companies offer a wide palette of discounts. However, each company imposes a series of requirements in order to qualify. Consult the requirements before applying for a discount. Drivers can also check if they qualify for some discounts when using online quotes. Visit http://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com to get free car insurance quotes from top-rated insurers all over the United States.

  • Bundling discounts. When combining multiple insurance services or insuring multiple vehicles under the same contract, the policyholder will be rewarded with a discount. The value of the discount varies by the insurance company. Buying more services or insuring more car will increase the value of the discount. In some cases, the discount can be as high as 20%. On the long term, the policyholder can save thousands of dollars. Online questionnaires ask the users if they own their home and if they want to also buy homeowners insurance and save money.
  • Driver education discounts. Drivers can get an insurance discount for passing defensive driving exams. However, they will get discounts only if they graduate in approved courses. Ask the current insurer which curses are approved and how much money can be saved. Keep in mind that graduating defensive driving courses will help drivers offset some license points. Of course, if the local legislation approved that.
  • Safety and car recovery equipment. Having the right safety equipment can trim insurance costs. The list of eligible items for this discount includes immobilizers, lane departure systems, hi-quality airbags and seatbelts, head and kneed protection. Each company may use a different name for this discount/ When getting online quotes, drivers are if they have anti-theft or/and car recovery devices installed. Also, users are asked about having the VIN number etched into each of the vehicle's windows.
  • Low mileage discount. Being less exposed to accidents will significantly lower insurance costs. The rule for obtaining this discount is simple: drive less than a certain number of miles. The average annual mileage is 12.000, so driving less than that should theoretically qualify a driver for this discount.

Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

For more information, please visit http://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com

SOURCE Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com

