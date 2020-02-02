BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scientists have been studying the effects of organ on a chip treatments for a couple of years now. But, more recently, there have been positive findings with treatments for "tooth on a chip" practices over the last few months. What the "on a chip" treatment refers to is removing an extremely small piece of tissue from the organism that is to be studied and applied to a "chip", or cube that is then studied in a lab to allow secluded findings of treatments to be observed. "Anything that can make treatment of a patient safer is a perfect example of how technology advancements are playing a part in the forwarding of the dental industry," stated Dr. Borzoo Ahmadi, the leading cosmetic dentist in Beverly Hills, CA.

The technology was invented at the Oregon Health and Science University, where they installed dentin material from a molar between slides that had been etched with channels to allow for fluid to enter the tooth.

"Allowing for treatment reactions in a controlled lab, rather than a patients mouth is ideal for patient safety," stated Dr. Ahmadi.

