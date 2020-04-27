Tony’s Fresh Market and the Western Union Foundation Donate USD $100K to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund

The Western Union Foundation and Tony’s Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Tony’s Fresh Market, are proud to announce a donation of USD $100,000 to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund. The funds will support nonprofit organizations that are providing access to essential goods and services such as emergency food, and healthcare supplies. The majority of the nearly 140 grant recipients to date are working to provide emergency access to food and supplies, including the Greater Chicago Food Depository and Northern Illinois Food Bank, which distributed 6.1 million meals in March.

Recognizing the wide range of community needs brought on by the pandemic, the Tony’s Charitable Foundation has teamed up with the Western Union Foundation to make their gift go further in the Chicago community. Tony’s Charitable Foundation gift of USD $50,000 has been matched by the Western Union Foundation for a total of $100,000 being directed toward COVID-19 relief in Chicago.

"Tony’s is proud to serve the Chicagoland area and to partner with the Western Union Foundation in supporting Chicago families and healthcare workers,” said Frank Ingraffia, Tony’s vice president of corporate operations. "Our customers and the Chicago community can count on Tony’s to be there to serve their needs especially during these uncertain times. As a local business in the Chicagoland area, we have a responsibility and a duty to help as many people as possible. Over the years we’ve received tremendous support from the local community, and we hope individuals can take solace knowing that Tony’s is ready and willing to reciprocate that support and help in whatever way possible. Together we will all get through this.”

To date the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund has raised more than $24 million and issued grant support to over 140 organizations totaling more than $8.8 million since last month. While the full extent of the impact of the coronavirus is unknown the need for resources will undoubtedly persist for months to come as the number of cases rise and the ripple effects are felt throughout our economy and healthcare system. As the pandemic continues to unfold, the Fund will adapt later rounds of grantmaking to meet the evolving needs of the community.

"COVID-19 has uncovered the longstanding inequities that exist amongst families experiencing poverty and instability in our region,” said Dr. Helene Gayle, president and CEO of The Chicago Community Trust, who is also an expert in disease control and emergency response. "We know it’s going to take all of these resources and much more in addressing the emergent needs, especially among communities most in need of support as we continue to deploy emergency assistance rapidly.”

"Teaming up with Western Union agents like Tony’s Fresh Market to make their dollars go further in their hometown demonstrates the power of partnerships working to ensure needs are being met in Chicago and communities around the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Elizabeth Roscoe, Global Head, Corporate Brand and Purpose, and Executive Director, Western Union Foundation. "We are humbled and eternally grateful for the commitment of our frontline workers who continue to show up each day to deliver essential services in these unprecedented times. They are the heroes of our time.”

Tony’s Fresh Market has been serving Chicago with essential grocery services to Chicago residents over the last forty years and has been working diligently to respond to the community’s needs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February, Western Union and the Western Union Foundation announced a global matching challenge to help in the fight against COVID-19. Donations to the Western Union Foundation will be matched through May 15, making donations go further in this fight. Western Union and the Western Union Foundation have committed $800,000 to nonprofits around the world who are responding to COVID related issues – supporting education and awareness campaigns for prevention and delivering supplies needed for frontline healthcare workers.

About Tony’s Fresh Market & Charitable Foundation

Tony’s Fresh Market is a family-owned and operated grocery-chain in the Chicagoland area founded in 1979. After 40 years of serving the Chicago community, Tony’s has 15 locations offering essential items including fresh produce, deli, bakery and a large selection of international products. Tony’s Fresh Market has always been deeply rooted in the local community. Through a community-centered business, Tony’s hopes to expand the many ways we give back. Tony’s charity is meant to serve the families and children of the Chicagoland area. We hope to assist those in our community and welcome them to the Tony’s family.

About the Western Union Foundation

The Western Union Foundation believes that education is the surest pathway to economic opportunity. After nearly 20 years of impact, we are continuing to deliver against our mission with our Opportunity Beyond Borders commitment, with a focus on empowering forcibly displaced and marginalized youth with the training and education needed to succeed in today’s technology-driven global economy. The Foundation also provides funding to communities in crisis through disaster relief and other humanitarian efforts, a key reason for forced migration. To date, more than $125 million has been given to fund projects and scholarships in 174 countries across the globe. The Western Union Foundation is a separate charitable corporation that is tax-exempt under 501(c)(3) of the US Internal Revenue Code, and receives support from The Western Union Company, its employees, agents and business partners. Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible for US income tax purposes. To learn more, visit wu.com/foundation or follow us on Twitter @TheWUFoundation.

