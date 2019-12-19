19.12.2019 21:00:00

Tony Roma's® Brings World Famous Baby Back Ribs to New Festival Plaza Mall in Dubai

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma's® – the world's largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs – announces today the opening of a brand new location in the Festival Plaza Mall in Dubai.

"Tony Roma's journey began 15 years ago in Dubai, and we are thrilled to continue our growth trajectory as we open our sixth location in the area at Festival Plaza Mall," said Hadi Al Hakim, Partner and CEO of International Trading Franchises. "We believe that our brand is perfectly suited for this locality and look forward to continued success in Dubai."

The restaurant is conveniently located within close proximity to large residential areas like Discovery Gardens, Jumeirah Beach and Jumeirah Lake Towers. The mall will have a total of 180 retail outlets, including a seven-screen cinema and entertainment center for kids. Tony Roma's invites locals and tourists to indulge in its World-Famous Baby Back Ribs, delicious steaks and famous seafood dishes at its new location. Guests can also enjoy indoor seating with two televisions in the 2,000 square-foot dining area.

"Tony Roma's has an exceptional reputation through Dubai as the premier place for American Ribs, top quality burgers and original recipes," President and COO of Romacorp, Inc. John Brisco said. "We have attracted thousands of rib fans over the last 15 years and look forward to offering our renowned family friendly dining experience to thousands more."

To celebrate the opening of this new location, Tony Roma's is offering rib fans an opportunity to buy two main courses and get a third free for a limited time. It will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on weekdays and 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 a.m. on weekends.

ABOUT ROMACORP, INC.:
Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma's restaurants, the world's largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Romacorp, Inc. has more than 135 restaurant locations in more than 25 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma's restaurant opened 46 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information about Romacorp, Inc. and Tony Roma's, visit http://www.tonyromas.com.

Please visit http://www.tonyromasfranchise.com or call (866) 628-1694 for information about Tony Roma's franchising opportunities.

For information about retail sales licensing opportunities with the Tony Roma's brand, contact Bill Cross, SVP, Broad Street Licensing Group at (973) 655-0598.

 

SOURCE Romacorp, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:03
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
13:30
Brentölpreis steigt nach DOE-Bericht wieder über 66 USD
13:14
Weekly-Hits: Cloud Computing & Lebensmittelbranche
11:05
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
18.12.19
SMI bleibt auf Kurs
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deutsche Bank: So könnte es für Bitcoin & Co. in den nächsten zehn Jahren weitergehen
Jeff Bezos glaubt an Amazons Untergang - So will er das Unvermeidliche aufhalten
Swatch-Tochter ETA mit Verkaufsverbot belegt - Aktie von schwachen Exportzahlen belastet
Clariant-Aktie legt zu: Clariant verkauft Division in Milliarden-Deal
US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert -- SMI beendet den Handel fester -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Schindler-Aktie gibt ab: Verwaltungsrat verkauft weitere Anteile
Tesla will Preise für Model 3 in China offenbar senken - Tesla-Aktie legt zu
BIS fordert eine strengere Handhabung von Bitcoin und Co.
Bitcoin mit Tief seit Ende November
ABB mit Änderungen in der Konzernleitung - Verkauf von Joint Ventures in Shanghai abgeschlossen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street im Aufwind -- SMI beendet den Handel etwas fester -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abschlägen
Die Wall Street präsentiert sich mit einem leichten Zuwachs. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag volatil. Anleger in Deutschland hielten sich zurück. An den asiatischen Märkten wurden Verluste verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;