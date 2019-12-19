Tony Roma's® Brings World Famous Baby Back Ribs to New Festival Plaza Mall in Dubai

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma's® – the world's largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs – announces today the opening of a brand new location in the Festival Plaza Mall in Dubai.

"Tony Roma's journey began 15 years ago in Dubai, and we are thrilled to continue our growth trajectory as we open our sixth location in the area at Festival Plaza Mall," said Hadi Al Hakim, Partner and CEO of International Trading Franchises. "We believe that our brand is perfectly suited for this locality and look forward to continued success in Dubai."

The restaurant is conveniently located within close proximity to large residential areas like Discovery Gardens, Jumeirah Beach and Jumeirah Lake Towers. The mall will have a total of 180 retail outlets, including a seven-screen cinema and entertainment center for kids. Tony Roma's invites locals and tourists to indulge in its World-Famous Baby Back Ribs, delicious steaks and famous seafood dishes at its new location. Guests can also enjoy indoor seating with two televisions in the 2,000 square-foot dining area.

"Tony Roma's has an exceptional reputation through Dubai as the premier place for American Ribs, top quality burgers and original recipes," President and COO of Romacorp, Inc. John Brisco said. "We have attracted thousands of rib fans over the last 15 years and look forward to offering our renowned family friendly dining experience to thousands more."

To celebrate the opening of this new location, Tony Roma's is offering rib fans an opportunity to buy two main courses and get a third free for a limited time. It will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on weekdays and 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 a.m. on weekends.

ABOUT ROMACORP, INC.:

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma's restaurants, the world's largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Romacorp, Inc. has more than 135 restaurant locations in more than 25 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma's restaurant opened 46 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information about Romacorp, Inc. and Tony Roma's, visit http://www.tonyromas.com.

Please visit http://www.tonyromasfranchise.com or call (866) 628-1694 for information about Tony Roma's franchising opportunities.

For information about retail sales licensing opportunities with the Tony Roma's brand, contact Bill Cross, SVP, Broad Street Licensing Group at (973) 655-0598.

