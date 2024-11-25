Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Delta Drone Aktie [Valor: 126277604 / ISIN: FR001400H2X4]
25.11.2024 08:05:00

Tonner Drones signs LOI to add AI to its Countbot solution

Delta Drone
0.02 EUR 47.06%
Tonner Drones signs LOI to add AI to its Countbot solution

Schiltigheim, November 25th, 2024, 08:00, Tonner Drones (’the Company’) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter Of Intent with an Indian IT company to further develop and commercialize the Countbot.

Tonner Drones’ Countbot solution enables customers to make an efficiency leap in warehouse management. The Countbot can scan stock very effectively and quickly, which can save many man-hours.

The Indian IT company has expressed interest in Tonner Drones to improve the solution by adding software including Artificial Intelligence to the current Countbot hardware. Thanks to the collaboration with this Indian partner, Tonner Drones will be able to offer its warehouse product more easily in the Asian and Middle Eastern markets. This partner is in contact with customers already potentially interested in ordering Countbots with AI technology. This collaboration is part of Tonner Drones' new strategy to find external partners to develop its products and services, but also to market them, in order to achieve strict control of its costs.

During the latest earnings release, Tonner Drones depreciated its entire inventory. At the same time, the Company has indicated that it continues to strive to maximise the value of the assets it holds. The further development of the Countbot is a strong step towards value creation. In case the collaboration would lead to orders, it could quickly contribute to the turnover and profitability of Tonner Drones. It then could also generate cashflow, as the starting price per Countbot is around EUR 150,000. Especially since Tonner Drones still has several Countbot in stock.

The yearly turnover in the worldwide warehouse market is more than EUR 500 billion. However, the sector is facing some challenges, including labour shortages and rising costs. Therefore, there is a strong trend to increasingly invest in technology that can automate processes, improve quality and increase the efficiency of logistics and warehouse management. Tonner Drones is witnessing this as it sees an interesting interest in the Countbot solution. This is a very promising signal, considering that Tonner Drones has not even really started marketing the product in recent months. With the Countbot, Tonner Drones has an excellent solution to meet this type of market demand.

The company will further evaluate the Countbot development and marketing strategy with its partners in the coming weeks.

"Since my involvement in the management of Tonner Drones, I have always been enthousiastic about the Countbot solution.” said Diede van den Ouden, CEO. "The recent developments are more and more exciting. We could not only improve the functionalities of the Countbot, but also create a virtuous collaboration that can generate revenue while opening new markets, which could be a future growth opportunity.”

End of Press-Release.

About Tonner Drones: Tonner Drones develop technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers. Tonner Drones’ strategy is to leverage its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

Communication financière
investors@tonnerdrones.com

Warning

Regarding the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Tonner Drones (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of Tonner Drones ' business, its securities, its subsidiaries or any other assets of Tonner Drones .

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations regarding future financial results, events, operations and services. and product development, as well as statements regarding performance or events. These statements are generally identified by the terms "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "may", "should" or the negative form of these and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding Tonner Drones and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their businesses, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments relating to contingent liabilities, changes in global economic conditions or Tonner Drones ' principal markets, competitive market conditions and regulatory factors. The realization of these events is uncertain; their outcome could turn out to be different from that envisaged today, which is likely to significantly affect the expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Tonner Drones undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, taking into account new information or future events.

Attachment


