Tonner Drones signs LOI to add AI to its Countbot solution

Schiltigheim, November 25th, 2024, 08:00, Tonner Drones (’the Company’) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter Of Intent with an Indian IT company to further develop and commercialize the Countbot.

Tonner Drones’ Countbot solution enables customers to make an efficiency leap in warehouse management. The Countbot can scan stock very effectively and quickly, which can save many man-hours.

The Indian IT company has expressed interest in Tonner Drones to improve the solution by adding software including Artificial Intelligence to the current Countbot hardware. Thanks to the collaboration with this Indian partner, Tonner Drones will be able to offer its warehouse product more easily in the Asian and Middle Eastern markets. This partner is in contact with customers already potentially interested in ordering Countbots with AI technology. This collaboration is part of Tonner Drones' new strategy to find external partners to develop its products and services, but also to market them, in order to achieve strict control of its costs.

During the latest earnings release, Tonner Drones depreciated its entire inventory. At the same time, the Company has indicated that it continues to strive to maximise the value of the assets it holds. The further development of the Countbot is a strong step towards value creation. In case the collaboration would lead to orders, it could quickly contribute to the turnover and profitability of Tonner Drones. It then could also generate cashflow, as the starting price per Countbot is around EUR 150,000. Especially since Tonner Drones still has several Countbot in stock.

The yearly turnover in the worldwide warehouse market is more than EUR 500 billion. However, the sector is facing some challenges, including labour shortages and rising costs. Therefore, there is a strong trend to increasingly invest in technology that can automate processes, improve quality and increase the efficiency of logistics and warehouse management. Tonner Drones is witnessing this as it sees an interesting interest in the Countbot solution. This is a very promising signal, considering that Tonner Drones has not even really started marketing the product in recent months. With the Countbot, Tonner Drones has an excellent solution to meet this type of market demand.

The company will further evaluate the Countbot development and marketing strategy with its partners in the coming weeks.

"Since my involvement in the management of Tonner Drones, I have always been enthousiastic about the Countbot solution.” said Diede van den Ouden, CEO. "The recent developments are more and more exciting. We could not only improve the functionalities of the Countbot, but also create a virtuous collaboration that can generate revenue while opening new markets, which could be a future growth opportunity.”

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones develop technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers. Tonner Drones’ strategy is to leverage its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

