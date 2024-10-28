Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Delta Drone Aktie [Valor: 126277604 / ISIN: FR001400H2X4]
28.10.2024 08:15:00

Tonner Drones Signs First Contract For Its Consultancy Business

Delta Drone
0.01 EUR -56.92%
Tonner Drones Signs First Contract For Its Consultancy Business

Schiltigheim, October 28th 2024 08:00, Tonner Drones (’the Company’) is pleased to announce that it has signed a first contract for its Consultancy Business.

Tonner Drones signed its first contract after a French listed company asked for its consult to find fair and less dilutive ways of financing.

Shareholders voted convincingly for the new strategy during the most recent GM. The new management has extensive knowledge off and is experienced in the financial sector. Tonner Drones is already benefiting from its wide-spread network. This first contract could lead to an initial contribution to Tonner Drones' turnover for this new activity. And the Company itself will also always consider participating in attractive investment opportunities in promising listed companies in France.

"I’m very pleased that we are able to announce a first collaboration so quickly after announcing the new strategy to the markets. It shows that our approach and knowledge are needed in the current French Financial markets.” said Diede van den Ouden, CEO. "This contract can contribute to our revenue in the future and opens the opportunity to make an interesting investment ourselves.” 

End of Press-Release.

About Tonner Drones: Tonner Drones develops technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers. Tonner Drones’ strategy is to leverage its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

Communication financière
investors@tonnerdrones.com

Warning

Regarding the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Tonner Drones (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of Tonner Drones ' business, its securities, its subsidiaries or any other assets of Tonner Drones .

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations regarding future financial results, events, operations and services. and product development, as well as statements regarding performance or events. These statements are generally identified by the terms "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "may", "should" or the negative form of these and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding Tonner Drones and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their businesses, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments relating to contingent liabilities, changes in global economic conditions or Tonner Drones ' principal markets, competitive market conditions and regulatory factors. The realization of these events is uncertain; their outcome could turn out to be different from that envisaged today, which is likely to significantly affect the expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Tonner Drones undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, taking into account new information or future events.

Attachment


