Delta Drone Aktie
Tonner Drones accelerates the commercial development of the INHIBITOR solution

Delta Drone
Tonner Drones accelerates the commercial development  of the INHIBITOR solution

Schiltigheim, March 10th 2025 18:00, Tonner Drones (’the Company’) announces that it is intensifying its efforts to commercialize its Inhibitor product.

Tonner Drones holds valuable patents capable of stabilizing drones and counteracting the recoil effect. This technology can greatly improve the functioning of drones when they have fired an object. In light of the global surge in defense expenditure, Tonner drones wants to seize this opportunity to stimulate the parties' interest in the Inhibitor patents. While Tonner Drones itself has no ambition to develop the product, the company aims to optimize the value of the patents through sales or licensing agreements.

Tonner Drones holds patents in several jurisdictions including Europe and Australia. The US patent application is pending and is expected to be granted in 2025. The company Sting, now 'the Inhibitor', had a valuation report done in 2021, which showed that the company was worth £17m(around €20m). Since then, Sting has run into financial difficulties, and not many resources were spent on R&D. Therefore, Tonner Drones considers that the valuation in the report is no longer accurate. However, Tonner Drones still believes that value can be created for shareholders when The Inhibitor is further developed with the right technical and industrial partners. The 2021 valuation report shows the significant potential of the technology and its patents.

Tonner Drones has finalized the restructering and refinancing-phase of the company in 2024. The company has published about the good prospects and promising future in a Q&A published on February 2nd. D.M. van den Ouden, CEO and the largest shareholder of the company, also wrote an shareholder letter on October 10th 2024. Shareholders are welcomed to read both documents to understand well the strategy of the company.1

Tonner Drones encourages investors to conduct their own research and advises them to be cautious of exaggerated enthusiasm, which is sometimes displayed on social media platforms.

About Tonner Drones: Tonner Drones develops technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers. Tonner Drones’ strategy is to increase the value of its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

Financial communication
investors@tonnerdrones.com

Warning

Regarding the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Tonner Drones (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of Tonner Drones ' business, its securities, its subsidiaries or any other assets of Tonner Drones .

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations regarding future financial results, events, operations and services. and product development, as well as statements regarding performance or events. These statements are generally identified by the terms "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "may", "should" or the negative form of these and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding Tonner Drones and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their businesses, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments relating to contingent liabilities, changes in global economic conditions or Tonner Drones ' principal markets, competitive market conditions and regulatory factors. The realization of these events is uncertain; their outcome could turn out to be different from that envisaged today, which is likely to significantly affect the expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Tonner Drones undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, taking into account new information or future events.



1 Shareholder letter: https://tonnerdrones.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/ENG_Shareholder-letter_PR.pdf

Q&A: https://tonnerdrones.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/ENG_Tonner-Drones-answers-questions-from-shareholders.pdf


Attachment


