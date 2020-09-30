+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
30.09.2020 03:46:00

Tongji SEM Ranked 31st in FT 2020 Masters in Management Ranking

SHANGHAI, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ -- On September 28th, 2020, Financial Times officially released its 2020 Global Masters in Management (MiM) Ranking. Tongji SEM's Master in Management program ranked 31st in the world and 2nd in China. It has been ranked among the top 50 in the world for five consecutive years.

Tongji SEM Ranked 31st in FT 2020 Masters in Management Ranking

FT MiM ranking is renowned for its rigorous evaluation criteria, independent and objective data survey, comprehensive and in-depth evaluation system. It is one of the globally recognized authoritative rankings in the field of business education. The ranking consists of 24 sub-indicators in four categories to comprehensively evaluate the overall strength of business schools and the quality of the program. Tongji SEM has a prominent performance in several key indicators. In terms of Salary Percentage Increase, Tongji SEM ranked 3rdin the world with 105%; with regard to Career Service Rank, Tongji SEM ranked 6th worldwide; Employed at Three Months reaches 100% within three months after graduation, and only 14 of the world's top 100 business schools meet this standard; Overall Satisfaction ranked 15th in the world; in addition, key indicators such as faculty and internationalization have also been steadily improved.

Tongji SEM's MiM program aims to cultivate excellent management elites with international vision, social responsibility, innovative research capability, and practical problem-solving skills. Tongji SEM partners with many top foreign business schools to create an international learning environment and to enable students to fully understand the global strategic vision and develop a sense of cross-cultural perspective and social responsibility from an international perspective. Also, Tongji SEM emphasizes the integration of academic and practice by collaborating with enterprises to provide with students rich industry internship opportunities.

Students of Tongji SEM’s Master in Management program

In addition, Tongji SEM's Career Development Center (CDC) invites managers from industry to provide professional guidance for students' career planning and development by organizing "Dialogue with HR" and "Peer Lecture"; it has also developed online professional counseling courses and employment service platforms to provide "one-to-one" counseling, providing students with comprehensive guidance and support from internship to employment.

Internationalization improvement has always been one of the most important goals of Tongji SEM. With the rapid development of China's economy, more and more overseas students come to China to study. In order to further promote the "Studying in China" branding, Tongji SEM has upgraded Master of Global Management (MGM) for international students in 2019, which aims to cultivate international students to master the theories and methods of international management and the way of doing business in China, and to devote themselves to playing the role of management leadership in a cross-cultural working environment. (for details, please refer to the website: https://sem.tongji.edu.cn/semen/programs/mim-new/mim-overview/about-mgbm).

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tongji-sem-ranked-31st-in-ft-2020-masters-in-management-ranking-301141503.html

SOURCE School of Economics and Management, Tongji University

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 224.30
0.95 %
Lonza Grp 570.40
0.71 %
Geberit 542.80
0.44 %
ABB 23.59
0.30 %
Givaudan 3’961.00
-0.13 %
Part Grp Hldg 850.60
-1.48 %
Zurich Insur Gr 321.40
-1.53 %
Swiss Re 68.50
-1.81 %
CS Group 9.07
-1.86 %
Roche Hldg G 320.20
-2.38 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

29.09.20
Vontobel: Bier-Aktien: Günstige Einstiegskurse nutzen?
29.09.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
29.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG, Helvetia Holding AG
29.09.20
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
29.09.20
New Layers of Uncertainty in Oil
28.09.20
SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.09.20
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
25.09.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will Internet-Dienst Starlink an die Börse bringen
Siegfried-Aktie springt hoch: Siegfried übernimmt von Novartis zwei Produktionsstätten in Spanien
Wall Street letztlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Remdesivir: EU-Staaten sollen ab Oktober nachbestellen können - Gilead-Aktie dennoch im Minus
Leclanché-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Leclanché steigert Umsatz in der ersten Jahreshälfte um 52 Prozent
Spekulationen im Netz: KISS-Star reagiert auf Winklevoss-Tweet zu Bitcoin-Adaption
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar - zum Franken knapp unter 1,08
Novartis: Homeoffice für Mitarbeiter weiter möglich - Die meisten Angestellten lassen sich dabei kontrollieren
Uber-Aktie schwächer: Uber erwägt Kauf von Joint Venture "Free Now" von BMW und Daimler
Perfect-Aktie im Tiefflug: Perfect Holding schaffte es dank Brückenfinanzierung durch das erste Halbjahr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Die Wall Street bewegte sich im Dienstagshandel auf rotem Terrain. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich schwächer, auch der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Dienstag überwiegend kleine Gewinne verbuchen, lediglich in Hongkong ging es abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB