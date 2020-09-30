Tongji SEM Ranked 31st in FT 2020 Masters in Management Ranking

SHANGHAI, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ -- On September 28th, 2020, Financial Times officially released its 2020 Global Masters in Management (MiM) Ranking. Tongji SEM's Master in Management program ranked 31st in the world and 2nd in China. It has been ranked among the top 50 in the world for five consecutive years.

FT MiM ranking is renowned for its rigorous evaluation criteria, independent and objective data survey, comprehensive and in-depth evaluation system. It is one of the globally recognized authoritative rankings in the field of business education. The ranking consists of 24 sub-indicators in four categories to comprehensively evaluate the overall strength of business schools and the quality of the program. Tongji SEM has a prominent performance in several key indicators. In terms of Salary Percentage Increase, Tongji SEM ranked 3rdin the world with 105%; with regard to Career Service Rank, Tongji SEM ranked 6th worldwide; Employed at Three Months reaches 100% within three months after graduation, and only 14 of the world's top 100 business schools meet this standard; Overall Satisfaction ranked 15th in the world; in addition, key indicators such as faculty and internationalization have also been steadily improved.

Tongji SEM's MiM program aims to cultivate excellent management elites with international vision, social responsibility, innovative research capability, and practical problem-solving skills. Tongji SEM partners with many top foreign business schools to create an international learning environment and to enable students to fully understand the global strategic vision and develop a sense of cross-cultural perspective and social responsibility from an international perspective. Also, Tongji SEM emphasizes the integration of academic and practice by collaborating with enterprises to provide with students rich industry internship opportunities.

In addition, Tongji SEM's Career Development Center (CDC) invites managers from industry to provide professional guidance for students' career planning and development by organizing "Dialogue with HR" and "Peer Lecture"; it has also developed online professional counseling courses and employment service platforms to provide "one-to-one" counseling, providing students with comprehensive guidance and support from internship to employment.

Internationalization improvement has always been one of the most important goals of Tongji SEM. With the rapid development of China's economy, more and more overseas students come to China to study. In order to further promote the "Studying in China" branding, Tongji SEM has upgraded Master of Global Management (MGM) for international students in 2019, which aims to cultivate international students to master the theories and methods of international management and the way of doing business in China, and to devote themselves to playing the role of management leadership in a cross-cultural working environment. (for details, please refer to the website: https://sem.tongji.edu.cn/semen/programs/mim-new/mim-overview/about-mgbm).

