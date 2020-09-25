25.09.2020 09:39:00

Tongji M.Sc. TriContinent Global Supply Chain Management Won the Top 50 of QS Ranking

SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 23rd, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) released 2021 Masters in Supply Chain Management Rankings. School of Economics and Management, Tongji University (Tongji SEM) has been ranked 41st in the world.

QS 2021 Masters in Supply Chain Management Ranking is based on a comprehensive analysis of a number of indicators, such as global employer reputation, global academic reputation, faculty, internationalization, alumni salary, etc. Supply chain and logistics management are strong disciplines in North American and European business schools. Tongji SEM enjoys traditional advantages in the disciplines and has made significant breakthroughs in research and teaching in recent years, ranking way ahead of many Asian business schools.

In order to cultivate supply chain management talents with international vision, Tongji SEM jointly launched an English-taught double-degree master program, in conjunction with German Kühne Logistics University (KLU) and US University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK). Multinational-teaching is one of the distinctive features of this program. Faculty with top academic level and rich practical experiences from three universities, and the course contents are very application-oriented. Besides, students also have the opportunity to do internships in Chinese, German and American enterprises to experience supply chain management in the context of globalization.

Professor LI Yuan, Dean of Tongji SEM, said, "we has always adhered to exploring diversified international exchanges and cooperation, to integrating academia with government and business industry, and to creating an omni-directional collaborative innovation system. I'm glad to see that the Tongji M.Sc. TriContinent Global Supply Chain Management has performed well in the international rankings. It proves Tongji SEM's talent cultivation mode has been recognized by the international education market."

YUAN Tianhua, an alumna who graduated from M.Sc. TriContinent Global Supply Chain Management in 2019, is now a manager of Accenture. She was responsible for providing ERP software implementation to enterprises at a consulting firm, before her participation in the master program. At that time, it was hard for her to provide ideal, complete and optimal solutions for enterprises from strategic or management perspectives. Nor was it easy for her to advise at internal and external levels of the entire supply chain. However, after graduation, she gained a more complete and profound understanding of the principles of ERP software itself and the optimization of the overall supply chain, including logistics and after-sales. The program provides her with comprehensive methods and ways of thinking in advising enterprises to promote supply chain integration, enhancing business efficiency and achieving cost optimization in practical world. At the same time, her scheme is increasingly recognized by customers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1281343/QS__50.jpg  

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 109.80
1.46 %
Zurich Insur Gr 324.30
0.75 %
LafargeHolcim 41.56
0.73 %
Swiss Life Hldg 347.00
0.43 %
The Swatch Grp 209.80
0.33 %
CieFinRichemont 60.84
0.00 %
Givaudan 3’968.00
0.00 %
Lonza Grp 566.00
-0.07 %
UBS Group 9.97
-0.08 %
Novartis 79.70
-0.62 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:08
Vontobel: derimail - 1.60% p.a. Credit Linked Note auf General Electric
06:11
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Ausbruch aus dem Seitwärtskanal? / EUR/USD – Rücklauf zum 200er-EMA?
24.09.20
State of the US Economic Recovery
24.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Mastercard Inc, American Express Co, Visa Inc
22.09.20
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV
22.09.20
SMI verhaut den Wochenstart
21.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Beyond Meat, Danone, Nestlé
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:05
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
22.09.20
Schroders: Mikrofinanzierung: Weshalb sich in Schwellenländern Investitionen an der Basis als robust erwiesen haben
mehr
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI etwas höher -- DAX richtungslos -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich rot
Analyst: Von welchem US-Wahlergebnis Tesla profitiert - und von welchem nicht
Bundesregierung hebt Landeverbot für Flüge aus Iran auf
Julius Bär verliert im Streit um DDR-Vermögen auch vor Bundesgericht - Julius Bär-Aktie gibt nach
Swiss Re ändert rechtliche Organisationsstruktur der Gruppe - Swiss Re-Aktie etwas höher
Meyer Burger schliesst Rückzahlung von Wandelanleihe 2014-2020 ab - Aktie leicht im Plus
Tesla-Aktie steigt: Klage gegen US-Strafzölle auf Importe aus China eingereicht
Airbus-Aktie im Sinkflug: Delta will offenbar 40 Airbus-Auslieferungen verschieben
Leichte Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Lufthansa will Corona-Schnelltests für Passagiere anbieten - Aktie im Sinkflug

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI etwas höher -- DAX richtungslos -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich rot
Am heimischen Markt geht es am Freitag leicht aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich um den Vortagesschluss. In Asien halten sich Anleger vor dem Wochenende überwiegend zurück.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB