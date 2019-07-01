Tongdun invited to speak at "The Future is AI" hosted by Bank Negara for their first flagship event, MyFinTech Week 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tongdun International was extended an invitation to participate in the festivities that took place at MyFinTech Week 2019 (MyFW 2019) hosted at Sasana Kijang from 17 to 21 June. Tongdun's President, Jackal Ma was present at Bank Negara Malaysia's first flagship event as esteemed speaker for the tech-talk session and panelist.

In the morning session that falls on June 19, Jackal addressed over 300 audience present at the technology track titled, "The Future is AI" and he shared his personal experiences about how Tongdun has transformed over the years from just a FinTech service provider to improve and better lives by leveraging decision-making analytics. Fraudulent activities have been prevalent due to the digital boom and Jackal went on to share how AI technology can be harnessed for prevention of digital fraud.

Post his speech, Jackal received a warm reception from the audience which stayed behind to greet him and furthered interactions. There were also numerous visitors at Tongdun's exhibition booth wanting to find out more how analytics can be applied to their business disciplines to further improve their operational efficiency. The first ever gamification of the voiceprint demo is also unveiled at the event, outside of China.

Later in the day, Jackal participated in afternoon's panel session where he highlighted interesting customer success stories in China on anti-fraud and shared his views on how a comprehensive risk management life cycle solution coupled with the different foundational pillars that formed a robust anti-fraud framework in banking.

Tongdun's co-founder, Jackal Ma recounted, "Malaysia is at its early stages of FinTech discovery, which is a very similar situation to China a few years ago. The early incubation stages of FinTech developments are very critical in laying a stable foundation to pave way for digital transformation of financial institutions. Tongdun has a vision to help countries globally to establish an integrated cross-industry defence ecosystem."

MyFW 2019's theme, "Shifting Tides: Future of Finance" will focus on five key areas that encompasses Financial Inclusion, Digital Economy, Insurtech, Islamic Finance and Cybersecurity. These topics are covered in over 30 keynotes, panels and fireside chats during the duration of the event by more than 100 visionary leaders and renowned thought leaders internationally.

About Tongdun Technology

Founded in 2013, Tongdun Technology is a professional third-party intelligent risk management service provider headquartered in Hangzhou. Since its inception, Tongdun has been committed to building an integrity network to integrate artificial intelligence into risk management to provide small or micro businesses with comprehensive intelligent risk control solutions that are highly competent.

Our industry focused and customer centric solutions have enabled business in P2P lending, microfinance, banking, insurance, automated finance, funds management, third-party payment, OTA, e-commerce, O2O, gaming, social media and live streaming to reap tangible benefits.

Tongdun International is headquartered in Singapore.

