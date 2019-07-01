01.07.2019 02:00:00

Tongdun invited to speak at "The Future is AI" hosted by Bank Negara for their first flagship event, MyFinTech Week 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tongdun International was extended an invitation to participate in the festivities that took place at MyFinTech Week 2019 (MyFW 2019) hosted at Sasana Kijang from 17 to 21 June. Tongdun's President, Jackal Ma was present at Bank Negara Malaysia's first flagship event as esteemed speaker for the tech-talk session and panelist.

In the morning session that falls on June 19, Jackal addressed over 300 audience present at the technology track titled, "The Future is AI" and he shared his personal experiences about how Tongdun has transformed over the years from just a FinTech service provider to improve and better lives by leveraging decision-making analytics. Fraudulent activities have been prevalent due to the digital boom and Jackal went on to share how AI technology can be harnessed for prevention of digital fraud.

Post his speech, Jackal received a warm reception from the audience which stayed behind to greet him and furthered interactions. There were also numerous visitors at Tongdun's exhibition booth wanting to find out more how analytics can be applied to their business disciplines to further improve their operational efficiency. The first ever gamification of the voiceprint demo is also unveiled at the event, outside of China.

Later in the day, Jackal participated in afternoon's panel session where he highlighted interesting customer success stories in China on anti-fraud and shared his views on how a comprehensive risk management life cycle solution coupled with the different foundational pillars that formed a robust anti-fraud framework in banking.

Tongdun's co-founder, Jackal Ma recounted, "Malaysia is at its early stages of FinTech discovery, which is a very similar situation to China a few years ago. The early incubation stages of FinTech developments are very critical in laying a stable foundation to pave way for digital transformation of financial institutions. Tongdun has a vision to help countries globally to establish an integrated cross-industry defence ecosystem."

MyFW 2019's theme, "Shifting Tides: Future of Finance" will focus on five key areas that encompasses Financial Inclusion, Digital Economy, Insurtech, Islamic Finance and Cybersecurity. These topics are covered in over 30 keynotes, panels and fireside chats during the duration of the event by more than 100 visionary leaders and renowned thought leaders internationally.

About Tongdun Technology

Founded in 2013, Tongdun Technology is a professional third-party intelligent risk management service provider headquartered in Hangzhou. Since its inception, Tongdun has been committed to building an integrity network to integrate artificial intelligence into risk management to provide small or micro businesses with comprehensive intelligent risk control solutions that are highly competent.

Our industry focused and customer centric solutions have enabled business in P2P lending, microfinance, banking, insurance, automated finance, funds management, third-party payment, OTA, e-commerce, O2O, gaming, social media and live streaming to reap tangible benefits.

Tongdun International is headquartered in Singapore.

www.tongdun.net

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190628/2511677-1

SOURCE Tongdun Technology

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

28.06.19
Umfeld für Gold bleibt positiv, Anhebung der Prognose
28.06.19
Vontobel: Vontobel lanciert ein Partizipationszertifikat auf «Litecoin»
28.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Bank, ThyssenKrupp, Infineon Technologies
28.06.19
SMI-Anleger bleiben skeptisch
28.06.19
Daily Markets: Gold – Starke Rally, starker Widerstand / Roche – Jahreshoch in greifbarer Nähe
26.06.19
Slack Börsengang: Perfektes Timing und glückliches Händchen I BX Swiss
24.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Was dem Bitcoin wirklich zu seinem Höhenflug verhilft
Tesla: Probleme nicht nur bei der Autosparte, sondern auch bei SolarCity
So könnte die US-Notenbank die Kursrally beim Bitcoin weiter antreiben
KW 26: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Was der Aurora Cannabis-Aktie zu neuem Schwung verhelfen könnte
EU-Kommissar Oettinger warnt vor Falle Salvinis
Darum legt der Euro zu - weiter unter 1,11 Franken
Konkurrenz für Roche: Pfizer erhält US-Zulassung für Nachahmer von Avastin
Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: US-Bankenstresstest nur unter Auflagen bestanden
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum & Co. am Samstag

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen legen leicht zu -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Rot
G20-Gipfel gestartet: Die US-Indizes zeigten sich freundlich im Freitagshandel. Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte etwas zu, während auch der deutsche Leitindex DAX deutliche Aufschläge verbuchte. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben zum Wochenschluss ab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB