14.08.2020 22:22:00

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Announce 'DRAMA' CD Available In The U.S. September 25 Plus 3 Limited Edition Versions

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI) will release DRAMA on September 25, 2020 on CD in the U.S. via UMe. Watch trailer, HERE. Pre-order, HERE.

The single track, "Drama [Japanese Ver.]" was released on August 7, and went No.1 on LINE MUSIC real time song chart TOP 100 (as of 8/7) as well as BGM & Ringback Tone TOP 100 chart (as of 8/11). LINE MUSIC is a local music streaming service in Japan with more than 32M App download.

Available in 4 formats:  the Limited Edition A, CD+DVD contains "Drama [Japanese Ver.]" Music video and making of the video; Limited Edition B, CD+DVD contains the making of the cover photo session; Limited Edition C, CD+ 36-page Photobook; and Standard Edition, CD only.

DRAMA is comprised of 3 tracks: "Drama," (Japanese version) and "Can't You See Me?" (Japanese version) from their recent The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY and their new original song, "Everlasting Shine."

Their new original song, "Everlasting Shine," will be the opening theme on the animation series, "Black Clover" starting Sept. 1. "Black Clover" (subtitled) is available on crunchyroll.com, FUNimation (dubbed version with a 2 week delay) and on the Cartoon Network (dubbed) two months from its original air date in Japan.

The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY is TOMORROW X TOGETHER's second mini album. Following the band's debut album The Dream Chapter: STAR and their first studio album The Dream Chapter: MAGIC,The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY unfolds the experiences the boys encounter as they grow up.

Their Korean 2nd mini-album Dream Chapter: ETERNITY, which was released globally in May, topped the charts at No.1 on iTunes "Top Album" chart in 50 territories including U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, France, Holland, Russia, India, and Japan and went No. 1 on Oricon Daily Album chart and Oricon Weekly album chart.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER made their debut in March last year and has proved themselves as global super rookies leading the K-Pop scene, claiming 10 Rookie Awards and a nomination for the 2019 & 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Watched and recognized for their high-quality content and impeccable performances, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is once again prepared to take the world by storm.

CD Tracklisting (for all configurations):

  • Drama [Japanese Ver.]
  • Everlasting Shine [new original track]
  • Can't You See Me? [Japanese Ver.]

    • Configurations:

    • Limited Edition A (CD+DVD)
      *DVD contains "Drama [Japanese Ver.]" Music video and making of the video
    • Limited Edition B (CD+DVD)
      *DVD contains the making of the photo session for the cover photo
    • Limited Edition C (CD+ 36-page Photobook)
    • Standard Edition (CD only)

    About TOMORROW X TOGETHER

    TOMORROW X TOGETHER read as 'tomorrow by together', has come together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow. Composed of five members, SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI, the band is full of bright and playful energy, where each member is different from one another, shining in their own way to create synergy. In just two months of their debut, TOMORROW X TOGETHER successfully sold out their first US showcase tour in 6 cities with their debut album, The Dream Chapter: STAR. Emerging as one of K-pop's most highly acclaimed acts, the global super rookies have already cultivated Best New Artist accolades on various award shows and received nomination in 2019&2020 MTV Video Music Awards' Best K-Pop category.

    About Big Hit Entertainment

    Founded in February 2005 in South Korea by CEO and Producer Bang Si-Hyuk, Big Hit Entertainment's core business focuses on music production, artist management, and publishing. Big Hit's business ventures incorporate and develop a range of content produced from top-notch artists' IP, including global superstars BTS and its newest addition TOMORROW X TOGETHER. With its mission of 'Music & Artist for Healing', Big Hit strives to impart a positive influence through content while providing comfort and inspiration to music fans worldwide.

    (PRNewsfoto/Geffen/UMe)

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tomorrow-x-together-announce-drama-cd-available-in-the-us-september-25-plus-3-limited-edition-versions-301112699.html

    SOURCE UMe

