Toll Brothers Inc. Announces Fall In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $446.716 million, or $4.58 per share. This compares with $475.409 million, or $4.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Toll Brothers Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $446.716 million or $4.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $3.423 billion from $3.333 billion last year.

Toll Brothers Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $446.716 Mln. vs. $475.409 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.58 vs. $4.63 last year. -Revenue: $3.423 Bln vs. $3.333 Bln last year.