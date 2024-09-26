|
Tokyo Inflation Data Due On Friday
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release September figures for consumer prices in the Tokyo region, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
Overall inflation is expected to rise 2.5 percent on year, easing from 2.6 percent in August. Core CPI is tipped to advance an annual 2.0 percent, down from 2.4 percent in the previous month.
Japan also will see July results for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to add 0.4 percent on month after slipping 2.1 percent in June. The coincident is tipped to rise 3.0 percent on month following the 3.9 percent drop a month earlier.
China will provide August data for industrial profits; in July, profits were up 3.6 percent on year.
