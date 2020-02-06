+++ Welche Aktien haben im Jahr 2020 noch ein erhebliches Potenzial und ein ausgewogenes Chancen-Risiko Verhältnis? Informieren Sie sich jetzt! +++ -w-
06.02.2020 23:32:00

Tokyo-Based Zigmabit Unveils 3 New Crypto Mining Rigs

TOKYO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zigmabit has announced the launch of its endothermic cryptocurrency mining rigs. The company uses its 7nm ASIC ZigmaBit BoosterX chips in its hardware, coupled with a cooling system, tough compact construction and a low operating noise characteristic that makes it suitable for installation at home, office or in dedicated datacentres.

Zigmabit is innovating to bring new, improved mining equipment to the market. Currently, the company's offering consists of ZigBit range of mining rigs. They are multi-cryptocurrency mining platforms that support operations on Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Dash blockchains.

The company is currently offering three different products - ZigBit 2.0, ZigBit 3.0 and the latest ZigBit 5.0, which support profitable operations on the blockchain of choice, according to a statement.

Hash rate is a crucial factor to consider while choosing a crypto mining rig. It is the speed at which a given mining machine operates. A higher hash rate is always preferred by the miners because it increases their opportunity of finding the next block and receiving the reward.

ZigBit 5.0 is ZigmaBit's current cryptocurrency mining hardware offering designed to make it easier for anyone to set up their own cryptocurrency mining operation. The device ships with all the operational parameters pre-set so that users can just connect the hardware to the power supply and start mining.

The hardware features direct liquid cooling and a high hash rate power. With a rated power consumption of 2400W, it can generate 2000 TH/s, 300 GH/s, 75 GH/s and 50 GH/s for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Dash respectively.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tokyo-based-zigmabit-unveils-3-new-crypto-mining-rigs-301000713.html

SOURCE Zigmabit

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

