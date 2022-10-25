SMI 10'773 1.7%  SPI 13'764 1.6%  Dow 31'837 1.1%  DAX 13'053 0.9%  Euro 0.9916 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'586 1.6%  Gold 1'653 0.2%  Bitcoin 20'072 3.8%  Dollar 0.9948 0.0%  Öl 93.1 -0.4% 
Top News
Tesla-Bulle wird skeptischer und sagt für den Elektroautobauer einen Nachfrageeinbruch voraus
Trotz Abflüssen bei Krypto-Fonds: CoinShares sieht Krypto-Bären auf dem Rückzug
Aktiensplits im Trend: Geht auch Netflix zum dritten Mal diesen Weg?
Paul Tudor Jones rechnet mit US-Rezession - doch danach dürften Bitcoin & Co. nach oben schiessen
Tipps für Autofahrer: Wie man Sprit und bares Geld spart
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen


26.10.2022 01:00:00

TOKAMAK ENERGY ANNOUNCES ST80-HTS ADVANCED PROTOTYPE ON PATH TO DEMONSTRATE GRID READY FUSION POWER IN THE EARLY 2030s

  • ST80-HTS will achieve a higher sustained triple product1than any previous device
  • ST-E1 fusion pilot plant will produce up to 200 MW of net electrical power

OXFORD, England, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokamak Energy today announces plans for its advanced prototype, ST80-HTS, which will be the world's first high field spherical tokamak using high temperature superconducting (HTS) magnets, at scale.   ST80-HTS will demonstrate multiple advanced technologies required for the delivery of commercial fusion energy.  With build completion planned in 2026, it will also demonstrate the key operating advantages of the spherical tokamak and inform the design of the ST-E1 fusion pilot plant. This in turn, will demonstrate the capability to deliver electricity into the grid in the early 2030s, producing up to 200 MW of net electrical power.

Computer assisted design of ST80-HTS Advanced Prototype

ST80-HTS will achieve higher sustained triple product (nT𝝉E) than any previous fusion device, approaching the level required for commercial fusion energy.  Triple product is a widely recognised fusion industry measure of plasma density, temperature and confinement, collectively a key measure of progress on the path to realising commercial fusion.

In addition, ST80-HTS will push the boundaries of fusion conditions in a compact spherical tokamak, with long pulse (~15 minute) control of the plasma.  While existing devices have shown that strong triple product results can be achieved for a second or less, typically performance quickly diminishes as pulse duration increases. ST80-HTS will target the significantly longer pulse durations that are needed for sustained high power output in commercially competitive fusion power plants.

Earlier this year, the company's ST40 spherical tokamak reached a world record-breaking 100M °C plasma temperature in a compact spherical tokamak – the threshold for commercial fusion energy.  ST40 also achieved the highest triple product of any private fusion energy company.

Chris Kelsall, CEO of Tokamak Energy said: "At a time of heightened global concern with energy shortages and escalating prices, there is an acute need for new, clean, dispatchable technologies to reduce carbon emissions, provide grid flexibility and security of power supply.  Our roadmap for pioneering commercial fusion energy has the potential to deliver a game-changing solution. Our next high field spherical tokamak, the ST80-HTS, has the goal of demonstrating the engineering solutions needed to make commercial fusion energy a reality, providing the foundation for the global deployment of fusion power plants in the mid-2030s.  This would provide humanity with access to clean, sustainable, on demand and low-cost energy, wherever and whenever it is needed."

1Triple product (nT𝝉E): Any device that is going to make fusion energy a commercial reality requires a plasma (an ionized gas of charged particles / hydrogen nuclei) with a high triple product. nT𝝉E is a widely recognised measure of progress towards the achievement of commercial fusion plasma conditions.  There are three plasma conditions that must be met simultaneously:

  • Density, n - can the device contain a dense enough plasma so that a sufficient number of fusion collisions occur?
  • Temperature, T - is the device capable of heating the plasma so that the charged particles move fast enough to fuse with each other, when they collide?
  • Confinement time, tE - can the device keep the charged particles within the plasma for long enough to sustain fusion reactions?

    • About Tokamak Energy

    Tokamak Energy is a leading commercial fusion energy company based near Oxford, UK and is pursuing the global deployment of commercial fusion through the combined development of spherical tokamaks, with high temperature superconducting (HTS) magnets. 

    The company, founded in 2009 as a spin-off from the Culham Centre for Fusion Energy, currently employs a growing team of over 220 people with talent from the UK and experts from around the world.  It combines world leading scientific, engineering, industrial and commercial capabilities. 

    The company has 69 families of patent applications and has raised $250 million, comprising $200m from private investors and $50m from the UK and US governments.  Once realised, fusion energy will be clean, low cost and globally deployable – a key enabler for meeting world energy requirements and climate policy goals.

    More information: www.tokamakenergy.co.uk

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1929495/ST80_HTS_Render_2_w_Transparency.jpg

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tokamak-energy-announces-st80-hts-advanced-prototype-on-path-to-demonstrate-grid-ready-fusion-power-in-the-early-2030s-301659095.html

    SOURCE Tokamak Energy

    INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

    Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
    ﻿

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

    CHF
    Hinzufügen

    Inside Trading & Investment

    25.10.22 Julius Bär: - u.a.18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Paramount Global
    25.10.22 Beyond Meat streicht fast ein Fünftel der Stellen
    25.10.22 DAX – Zinszuversicht ist erneut zurück, aber wie lange?
    25.10.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
    25.10.22 Marktüberblick: Linde nachbörslich unter Druck
    25.10.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
    25.10.22 SMI mit starkem Wochenauftakt
    24.10.22 Jede Menge Gesprächsstoff
    21.10.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse
    21.10.22 FuW Forum KMU: Vortrag „Keine Angst vor dem Börsengang“
    mehr

    Mini-Futures auf SMI

    Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
    Short 11'157.99 19.91 0SSM5U
    Short 11'457.94 12.72 USSMNU
    Short 11'811.33 8.96 SSSMVU
    SMI-Kurs: 10'773.34 25.10.2022 17:31:07
    Long 9'991.76 12.36 3SSMJU
    Long 9'626.23 8.74 VSSMDU
    Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    CS-Aktie im Plus: Credit Suisse laut Medienbericht kurz vor Verkauf von Verbriefungsgeschäft
    Nimmt die Fed den Fuss vom Gas? Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
    Darum erholt sich der Euro etwas - Zum Franken stärker
    UBS besser als befüchtet: Gewinn und Einnahmen über den Erwartungen - UBS-Aktie springt an
    Logitech verdient im zweiten Quartal deutlich weniger - Anleger schieben Logitech-Aktie dennoch an
    Idorsia-Aktie mit Verlusten: Idorsia mit tiefroten Zahlen - Grosse Hoffnungen auf Schlafmittel
    Linde-Aktie bricht ein: Linde will Frankfurter Börse den Rücken kehren
    Novartis-Aktie etwas tiefer: Novartis wird erneut von starkem Dollar belastet - Sandoz-Ausblick erneut angehoben
    NIO Aktie News: Investoren fliehen am Dienstagnachmittag aus NIO
    adidas-Aktie tiefer: adidas beendet Partnerschaft mit Kanye West - 250 Millionen Euro Belastung auf den Nettogewinn

    finanzen.net News

    Datum Titel
    {{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
    		{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

    Nachrichten

    • Nachrichten zu Aktien
    • Alle Nachrichten
    pagehit
    Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.