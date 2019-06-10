ToJoy Western Europe Officially Established and Committed to Promoting Global "Joy Sharing"

PARIS, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 3, the grand opening ceremony of ToJoy Western Europe was held in Paris. The event was graced by the presence of Lu Junqing (Chairman of ToJoy Shared Group), Ge Jun (Global CEO of ToJoy Shared Group), three co-chairmen of ToJoy (Yves Leterme, former prime minister of Belgium; Boris Tadic, former president of Serbia; and Jose Maria Figueres, former president of Costa Rica), as well as by senior executives of ToJoy.

Since the 18th century, Paris has been one of the largest trading and economic centers in the world. Entrepreneurs extend their business from Paris to the rest of the world. Today, Paris still enjoys a prominent economic status globally.

Since then, entrepreneurs at every corner and every country have been dreaming to extend their presence to Paris. It took some of them a century and some of them half a century to realize this dream. In contrast, it took ToJoy Shared Group only 28 years to do so.

Political and business celebrities (including Francois Fillion, former premier of France; Enrico Letta, former premier of Italy; Jose Zapatero, former prime minister of Spain; Werner Faymann, former premier of Austria; Laurens Brinkhorst, former vice prime minister of the Netherlands; and Paulo Portas, former vice premier of Portugal) delivered speeches at the opening ceremony, witnessing this historical moment with representatives of Chinese entrepreneurs.

Contracts for Hanbond, OriginWater, Qifei Fruit Juice Robot, and two European projects were successfully signed at the event—an indication that the newly established ToJoy Western Europe has made material progress in business development. Going forward, more and more projects from China and Europe will go global from ToJoy Western Europe.

One day before the event, Lu Junqing and Ge Jun held friendly talks respectively with Belgian former Prime Minister Yves Leterme, Austrian former premier Werner Faymann, Serbian former president Boris Tadic, and Costa Rican former president Jose Maria Figueres. They reached extensive consensus over the preparation meeting on the setup of GCBC and the international business of ToJoy.

2019 represents the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France. It also marks the first year in which ToJoy starts moving into its "2nd strategic phase". ToJoy's first development phase was before 2018, and for this period, ToJoy focused entirely on helping premier Chinese enterprises quickly seize the Chinese market. In the second development phase starting in 2019, ToJoy aims to help premier Chinese companies seize the global market and meanwhile help premier foreign companies crack the Chinese market. In the third development phase, ToJoy will help premier global companies seize the global market, thus making sharing economy global.

By setting up ToJoy Western Europe, on the one hand, ToJoy practices the proposition of "business without borders"; and on the other hand, ToJoy seeks to popularize its enterprise spirit in a "more universal" manner, promoting its innovative model—global enterprise accelerator—to the world. This will empower enterprises at a faster pace and help premier global companies seize the global market to share the gargantuan value thus generated.

Based on the past successful experience, microscopically, ToJoy Western Europe will combine the advantages of the Chinese and French markets and combine the advantages of the Chinese and French enterprises to incubate super unicorns valued at USD 1 billion. Macroscopically, ToJoy Western Europe will push hard to advance the new era of connecting China-France relations via the "Belt and Road" Initiative, working towards policy communication, infrastructure connectivity, unimpeded trade, accommodation of funds, and similar values. In the meantime, the Chinese side and the French side will strengthen information connectivity and achieve win-win through partnership and sharing, injecting vigor into the world economy.

On the afternoon of May 31, the roadshow for the ToJoy-accelerated projects was held in Paris. European projects from Switzerland, France, and other countries were presented in the event as well. The overseas debut of ToJoy-accelerated Unicorn opportunities such as Hanbond, OriginWater, and Qifei Fruit Juice Robot was well received, with many entrepreneurs expressing strong cooperation intent.

As pointed out by ToJoy Chairman Lu Junqing, Chinese and French projects are full of opportunities and ToJoy Group represents a platform that provides zero investment for enterprises to seize the global market. Hopefully, we can pool our wisdom and work together, and discuss new opportunities for cooperation and development to achieve win-win results through partnership and sharing. Ideally, the projects of Chinese and French entrepreneurs can access global resources in a short time, so that their enterprises can rise fast and enjoy a bright future. The presentation of ToJoy-accelerated projects made him strongly feel the power of overseas Chinese in France, said Ge Jun, Global CEO of ToJoy. Meanwhile, Ge Jun announced that the first global unicorn opportunity sharing conference will be held in Vienna on November 29. By then, more global unicorn projects will be released and hopefully overseas Chinese entrepreneurs can continue to pay attention to and support ToJoy.

As we all know, romantic French people have been cherishing a "culture of joy". "Joy" is also a core culture element ingrained in the corporate DNA of ToJoy since its inception. ToJoy, with its unique "working system of six hours a day and four days a week", is hailed as the enterprise "featuring the shortest working hours in the world". The setup of ToJoy Western Europe is a fusion of Chinese and French culture of joy. ToJoy will continue to deepen its commitment to joy, allowing the enterprises to enter the global market at a lightning speed with the minimum cost. Meanwhile, it will strengthen cooperation with traditional enterprises to accelerate their development and will help these enterprises shift to the new economy by empowering them in terms of resources and platform.

ToJoy Shared Group, founded in 1991, is a super global O2O business platform that is specialized in accelerating unicorn companies. ToJoy has 100+ wholly-owned subsidiaries and holding companies across 38 cities worldwide. It has 6,000+ employees, including 700+ professional investors and senior managers. Since its inception, with a mission of "Scaling Business, Sharing Success", ToJoy has been committed to allowing global entrepreneurs to work together to share gargantuan value. Over the past three years, ToJoy has successfully incubated over 40 unicorns and semi-unicorn enterprises including Sousoushenbian, Hanbond, and Fkgou, providing hundreds of thousands of enterprises with a good number of sharing service platforms and creating large quantities of jobs, entrepreneurial opportunities, and taxes.

Previously, ToJoy had overseas presence in the United States, Europe, Latin America, ASEAN, and other countries and regions, having set up headquarters companies in international pivotal cities like Vienna, New York City, Hong Kong. In addition, ToJoy is preparing its business deployment in the countries such as Japan, South Korea, and India. The establishment of ToJoy Western Europe is another significant move for ToJoy to deepen its global deployment. ToJoy West Europe also serves as a high ground and fulcrum for the second development phase of ToJoy. Guests present at the event, international political community, and business circles all speak highly of and provide strong support for ToJoy West Europe, indicating their optimism not merely about a Chinese Enterprise but about Chinese economy as well.

Going forward, ToJoy will continue to advance its global strategy to realize cross-border, borderless sharing of joy.

