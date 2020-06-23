23.06.2020 16:20:00

Togglebox Boosts Cloud Hosting Performance and Security with 6WIND vRouters

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PARIS, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 6WIND, a high-performance networking software company, today announced that Togglebox, an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) company, selected its Turbo Router software to boost performance and security for its cloud hosting business. Togglebox competes with cloud computing providers such as Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure with its dedication to customers seeking the highest level of customer service and performance without overpaying for cutting edge server technology.

6WIND Logo

vRouter Software Replaces Hardware

Togglebox was looking to replace aging Brocade MLX devices that had reached their maximum capacity. As a growing IaaS company with an increasing customer list, Togglebox required a solution that could support over 1 million routes and a large number of Address Resolution Protocol (ARP) entries. Togglebox researched hardware and software options and discovered that 6WIND Turbo Router met these requirements, and more, as a vRouter installed on its SuperMicro Intel-based 10G and 100G servers.

Togglebox is currently using 6WIND Turbo Router for upstream BGP routing, Layer 3 routing of VLANs, Virtual Router Redundancy Protocol (VRRP) for high availability and as a firewall with security features such as sFlow and filtering. 6WIND's high performance security software features are important to protect Togglebox's customers from inbound and outbound DDoS attacks by handling bursts of small packets at line rate.

"6WIND vRouters allowed us to replace our Brocade MLX devices, and upgrade overall performance and security, with software," said Matt Ayres, Owner of Togglebox. "No other hardware or software solutions were able to achieve these metrics for us previously."

"6WIND vRouters help Togglebox continue its mission as an innovator in the cloud hosting market," said Kelly LeBlanc, 6WIND VP of Marketing and Business Development. "Togglebox is a testament to the value of software as a replacement for hardware to increase performance and customer service, at an attractive price."

6WIND's vRouter family includes Turbo Router, Turbo IPsec and Turbo CG-NAT software packages with license options according to capacity, tunnel and connection requirements.

Click here to read the full case study.

About 6WIND
6WIND provides server software for networking deployed globally at Tier-1 OEMs, Service Providers and Enterprises. 6WINDGate helps OEMs build 5G, TCP, Telecom Infrastructure and Network Appliance solutions on x86 and Arm processors in months versus years. 6WIND's vRouter family replaces hardware with software for Border Router, CG-NAT, VPN Concentrator and Hypervisor Acceleration solutions. 6WIND is based near Paris, France with regional offices in China and the United States. For more information visit: http://www.6wind.com

Company Contact:           
Kelly LeBlanc
VP of Marketing for 6WIND
Phone: +1 (408) 508-6732
kelly.leblanc@6wind.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/togglebox-boosts-cloud-hosting-performance-and-security-with-6wind-vrouters-301082024.html

SOURCE 6WIND

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 62.10
3.50 %
The Swatch Grp 194.55
2.72 %
UBS Group 10.72
2.49 %
Swiss Re 74.16
2.12 %
Swiss Life Hldg 352.70
1.76 %
Geberit 471.50
0.11 %
Roche Hldg G 339.90
0.10 %
Sika 184.05
-0.24 %
Nestle 106.30
-0.26 %
Swisscom 497.70
-0.70 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:11
Vontobel: Stadler Rail navigierte gut durch die Krise
15:07
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:30
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV
13:21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf UBS Group AG, Julius Baer Group Ltd, Credit Suisse Group AG
08:55
SMI-Rally gerät ins Stocken
22.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.20
Schroders: Why we think the recovery will be U-shaped
19.06.20
Schroders: Are European banks looking more attractive as lockdowns ease?
18.06.20
Schroders: Why the Covid-19 recovery and climate crisis need a unified response
mehr
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie verliert über 40 Prozent: Treuhandkonten mit Milliarden bestehen laut Konzern wohl nicht - kein Bilanz-Testat - Vorstand Marsalek abberufen
Wirecard: Ex-Chef Braun gegen Kaution auf freiem Fuss - Wirecard-Aktie leitet Erholung ein
Lufthansa-Aktie bricht ein: Ringen um Personal-Sparpaket geht weiter
Novartis stoppt Studie mit Malaria-Mittel gegen COVID-19 - Aktie im Minus
ams will sich am Kapitalmarkt Mittel für OSRAM-Übernahme beschaffen - ams-Aktie fällt
SMI legt am Dienstag zu -- DAX springt über 12'500-er Marke -- Dow Jones verbucht Zuschläge -- NASDAQ mit Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen mit Aufschlägen
Dow schlussendlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
American Airlines-Aktie schliesst mit Kurseinbruch: American Airlines will rund 3,5 Milliarden Dollar einsammeln
Markt-Stratege: Kursschwankungen an den Aktienmärkten werden bleiben
Apple beendet langjährige Chip-Partnerschaft mit Intel - Apple-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI legt am Dienstag zu -- DAX springt über 12'500-er Marke -- Dow Jones verbucht Zuschläge -- NASDAQ mit Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen mit Aufschlägen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind am Dienstag Gewinne zu sehen. Auch der DAX legt im Dienstagshandel zu. Der Dow Jones zeigt sich derweil mit grünem Vorzeichen, während der NASDAQ mit Rekord notiert. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigen sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB