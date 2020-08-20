20.08.2020 20:00:00

Todd Laurie, EVP of Fund Services for Baceline Investments Accepted Into Forbes Real Estate Council

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Todd Laurie, EVP of Fund Services for Baceline Investments, has been accepted into Forbes Real Estate Council, an invitation-only community for executives in the real estate industry.

Mr. Laurie was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Mr. Laurie into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Real Estate Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Mr. Laurie has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Mr. Laurie will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Mr. Laurie will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I'm honored to be a part of the Forbes community and look forward to contributing to the wealth of knowledge already present with the other members. As one of the largest and oldest operators of small-business focused neighborhood centers, Baceline has rare insight into this nuanced and undervalued asset class," said Mr. Laurie.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Real Estate Business Council, visit forbesrealestatecouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT BACELINE INVESTMENTS

Founded in 2003, Baceline Investments, LLC is a Denver-based privately held boutique real estate investment and management company that specializes in the acquisition, management, and sale of cash-flowing, necessity-based everyday goods and services neighborhood shopping centers located in select secondary markets across America. Learn more at http://www.bacelineinvestments.com or LinkedIn.

 

SOURCE Baceline Investments

