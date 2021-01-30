SMI 10’626 -2.1%  SPI 13’193 -2.2%  Dow 29’983 -2.0%  DAX 13’433 -1.7%  Euro 1.0812 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’481 -2.1%  Gold 1’848 0.3%  Bitcoin 30’720 3.8%  Dollar 0.8909 0.3%  Öl 55.9 0.8% 

BX Swiss TV: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? -w-
30.01.2021 10:00:00

TODAY: Virtual School Fair to Celebrate School Choice Week in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Haven Public School District is hosting a virtual school fair for families to learn about the various educational options available in the district.

WHAT:
-          Families can attend the virtual expo to learn about the unique themes at each magnet school in the district and speak with representatives about enrollment.

WHO:
-          Several hundred parents, students, teachers, and community leaders.

WHEN:
-          Saturday, Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE:
-           To register and access the virtual school fair, visit newhavenmagnetschools.com.

This event is organized by New Haven Public Schools.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/today-virtual-school-fair-to-celebrate-school-choice-week-in-new-haven-301218430.html

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 257.00
2.47 %
Lonza Grp 570.00
0.00 %
LafargeHolcim 48.25
-0.72 %
SGS 2’709.00
-0.91 %
Swisscom 485.40
-1.00 %
Novartis 80.53
-2.78 %
UBS Group 12.88
-3.05 %
Roche Hldg G 307.15
-3.12 %
Zurich Insur Gr 356.20
-3.21 %
Givaudan 3’596.00
-3.54 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

29.01.21
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
29.01.21
SMI-Anleger im Wechselbad der Gefühle
29.01.21
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Trendkanal bestätigt / EUR/USD – Hält 50er-EMA?
28.01.21
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV
28.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sulzer AG
mehr

Inside Fonds

29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
mehr
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin schiesst mit Musk-Erwähnung nach oben
SMI verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street geht mit kräftigem Minus in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Novartis einigt sich mit BioNTech auf Impfstoffproduktion - Novartis-Aktie im Minus
Givaudan-Aktie verliert: Givaudan bleibt trotz Corona auf Kurs
Coinbase will an die Börse: Das bedeutet dieser Schritt für die Kryptowelt
Eli Lilly-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Eli Lilly übertrifft Erwartungen - Corona-Medikament kurbelt Umsatz an
Bellevue Group erwartet Gewinnplus von 60 Prozent für 2020 - Aktie schiesst hoch
EU-Behörde gibt grünes Licht für Impfstoff von AstraZeneca - Aktie tiefer
Januar 2021: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Börsen-Experte: Darum stehen am Aktienmarkt einige Korrekturen bevor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street geht mit kräftigem Minus in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Die Wall Street erlitt vor dem Wochenende herbe Verluste. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten im Freitagshandel Abschläge. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit