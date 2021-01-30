TODAY: Virtual School Fair to Celebrate School Choice Week in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Haven Public School District is hosting a virtual school fair for families to learn about the various educational options available in the district.

WHAT:

- Families can attend the virtual expo to learn about the unique themes at each magnet school in the district and speak with representatives about enrollment.

WHO:

- Several hundred parents, students, teachers, and community leaders.

WHEN:

- Saturday, Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE:

- To register and access the virtual school fair, visit newhavenmagnetschools.com.

This event is organized by New Haven Public Schools.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week