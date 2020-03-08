08.03.2020 16:07:00

Today: Sen. Tom Carper, Biden Supporters to Join Striking Teamsters at Sygma

MONROE, Mich., March 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE) and area Biden supporters will join striking members of Teamsters Local 337 employed at the Sygma distribution center in Monroe today from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The workers have been on strike since Wednesday, March 5, 2020 to protest the company's violations of U.S. labor laws that protect workers' rights.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

Sysco [NYSE: SYY] is the largest broadline foodservice corporation in America. It had $60 billion in sales worldwide in 2019. The 120 drivers in Monroe voted to join Teamsters Local Union 337 in January 2019 but have not yet been able to negotiate a first contract with the company.

WHO:  

SEN. TOM CARPER (D-DE), BIDEN SUPPORTERS, STRIKING LOCAL 337 TEAMSTERS AT SYGMA

WHEN:  

TODAY, 1:30 P.M. TO 3:30 P.M.

WHERE:  

The SYGMA Network


600 Ternes Dr


Monroe, MI 48162

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Todd Lince, (313) 965-9833

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/today-sen-tom-carper-biden-supporters-to-join-striking-teamsters-at-sygma-301019383.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

