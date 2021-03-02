SMI 10’827 1.1%  SPI 13’502 1.0%  Dow 31’536 2.0%  DAX 14’083 0.5%  Euro 1.1050 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’720 0.4%  Gold 1’726 0.1%  Bitcoin 45’582 0.4%  Dollar 0.9176 0.4%  Öl 63.9 1.0% 

02.03.2021 15:22:00

TocMail Inc Extends Patented Phishing Protection to Email Attachments

MIAMI, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TocMail Inc announces the release of TocMail 2.0. TocMail 2.0 introduces five new security features:

  • TocDocs: TocDocs are 100% malware-free replicas of PDF, Word, and Excel attachments. Also, the links in TocDocs are protected by TocMail's patented phishing protection. TocMail now provides protection against malware and phishing for both email messages and attachments.
  • AlienVault Integration: TocMail now integrates with AlienVault for automatic redirection to whitelisted final domains. This greatly expands TocMail's whitelist feature, providing the best possible user experience while maintaining the highest-level security.
  • Logical Server Units: TocMail's infrastructure now supports Logical Server Units. Every company is now assigned its own Logical Server Unit to provide maximum security, privacy, and customization.
  • FastMail Logical Server Unit: TocMail has allowed personal accounts via FastMail. Now TocMail's FastMail security runs as a Logical Server Unit. TocMail will soon be creating Logical Server Units for other personal email providers.
  • Color-Coded Verdicts: The safety level of the final destination is now represented in intuitive color codes.

"Most cybersecurity vendors say that data breaches are inevitable even when using their latest technology," said Michael Wood, TocMail Inc's CEO. "The vast majority of data breaches begin with a malicious email. With TocMail's patented technology, companies can finally keep attackers out of their network infrastructure, simply by accessing their emails through TocMail," he said.

Companies can use TocMail 2.0 free for 30 days without restriction. Registration is available at https://tocmail.net.

CONTACT:

TocMail Inc.

3901 NW 79th Ave

Suite 245 #873

Miami, FL 33166

305-728-2043

media@tocmail.net

https://tocmail.net

Related Images

tocmail.png
TocMail

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tocmail-inc-extends-patented-phishing-protection-to-email-attachments-301238598.html

SOURCE TocMail Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

13:41 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:35 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Lyft Inc
11:56 Robert Halver: Steigende Inflation – wie Sie davon profitieren können! | BX Swiss TV
11:02 Vontobel: derimail - Neuer Callable BRC auf ESG Indizes - jetzt zeichnen
09:42 SMI findet zurück in die Spur
26.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
mehr

 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Nach einem positiven Start ins Aktienjahr 2021, hat die Dynamik in den letzten Wochen etwas abgenommen, besonders sind Korrekturen in der Hightechbranche zu verzeichnen. Wie man Zinsängste und Angst vor Inflation dennoch für sich nutzen kann, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Robert Halver: Steigende Inflation – wie Sie davon profitieren können! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Musk sorgt mit Tweet für Blutbad am Kryptomarkt - und verliert 15 Milliarden US-Dollar an einem Tag
Clean Power Capital will an der NASDAQ durchstarten
Lindt&Sprüngli-Aktie steigt dennoch: Gewinneinbruch in 2020 wegen Corona
Verdient Tesla mehr Geld mit Bitcoin als mit Elektroautos?
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Dem Tesla-Papier könnte ein Sturz auf unter 100 US-Dollar bevorstehen
Weshalb der Euro zum Dollar deutlich fällt - zum Franken stärker
Santhera-Aktie stärker: Positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Studie zu Mukoviszidose
Wall Street beendet Handel sehr freundlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Dow vorbörslich stabil -- SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Aktien uneins: AstraZeneca verkauft anscheinend Moderna-Beteiligung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit