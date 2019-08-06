Toby Martin Appointed as Extensis Chief Executive Officer

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Extensis® today announced Toby Martin has been appointed as the company's Chief Executive Officer. A longstanding member of Extensis' executive team, Martin has served as the company's Vice President of Development & Strategy for nearly six years. As CEO of Extensis, Martin will be responsible for the company's global strategy and operations, spanning the U.S. and the four other countries where Extensis maintains offices. Martin succeeds Osamu Ikeda, who will continue his role as Chairman.

"It is with great pleasure to announce Toby will be taking the helm as Extensis' CEO," said Osamu Ikeda, Extensis' Chairman. "Toby has an outstanding track record of transforming the business by inspiring the organization to take a customer-centric approach. His laser focus on unparalleled customer outcomes permeates his vision, strategic direction, and product innovations, all key contributors to our longstanding customer relationships and exceedingly high service scores."

Ikeda continued: "As we embark on our next decade of business, I look forward to my continued work with Toby in his new role."

"It is a great honor to be appointed as Extensis' CEO, leading an exceptional team towards solving our customers' workflow challenges in new and innovative ways," said Toby Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Extensis. "I'm excited about what the next decade holds for our business, the increasing value we will bring to our customers, and the opportunities it presents for our people to transform the industry."

During his tenure at Extensis, Martin has helped redefine the role the company's solutions play in business workflows while increasing operational excellence. Some of his major accomplishments include:



Converging Extensis' technologies to deliver integrated workflow solutions for digital asset management, font management, image management, and geospatial data management.

Delivering the company's first subscription service for font management, using cloud technology for the synchronization and storage of fonts. Since its launch, Extensis' cloud-based font manager has had a year over year uptick of more than 240% growth.

Successfully transitioning Extensis' product team to agile development, increasing its velocity to address customer needs, including zero-day releases for Adobe® updates.

Building a strategic partner ecosystem to advance the company's technology platform, including introducing AI for smart tagging of digital imagery with Clarifai, partnering with Monotype to integrate font procurement with font management, and introducing font management to packaging design with Esko.

Introducing best practices that instill customer satisfaction as a cornerstone for business success. Since its inception, customer survey responses for technical and customer support maintained more than 90% satisfaction.

Before joining Extensis, Martin co-owned a workflow automation software company that was successfully sold to LANDesk (now Ivanti) in 2006. He's served in multiple leadership roles at technology companies over the past twenty years, spanning back office operations to creative workflow and technology development. Martin received his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Purdue University.

About Extensis

Celebrating 25 years in business, Extensis® is a leading developer of solutions that help organizations increase the ROI and value of their digital assets, fonts, and large imagery. Used by more than 100,000 professionals and 5,000 companies across the globe, Extensis' solutions accelerate workflows so customers can achieve their goals faster.

Founded in 1993, Extensis is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with offices in Seattle, New York, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Australia. To learn more about Extensis full suite of solutions for digital asset management, font asset management, image asset management, and image compression, visit https://www.extensis.com/ or follow Extensis on Twitter @extensis

SOURCE Extensis