Tobii AB Aktie [Valor: 27906587 / ISIN: SE0002591420]
11.03.2021 20:38:00

Tobii informs the market of supply chain disruptions

Tobii AB
61.35 SEK -2.08%

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii AB (publ) today announces that one of its divisions, Tobii Dynavox, is expecting a delay in deliveries of some of its products. This is driven by supply chain disruptions caused by the current pandemic, coupled with high demand for the new I-Series product. The delay is estimated to result in a deferral of revenue of SEK 40-80m primarily from the second to the third quarter of 2021. The impact on full-year group earnings is expected to be immaterial.

The global disruptions in supply of primarily LCD panels caused by the pandemic, coupled with high demand for the I-Series product range is expected to create a temporary shortage of supply for Tobii Dynavox. Although customer delivery times are expected to be longer, the impact on order intake is likely to be limited.

Tobii Dynavox is working closely with its suppliers, customers, and partners to mitigate the situation. Customers affected by this will to the largest extent possible be offered alternative products from Tobii Dynavox while waiting for their I-Series shipment.

Based on currently available information, the delay is estimated to result in a deferral of revenue in the range of SEK 40-80m, from primarily the second to the third quarter 2021.

This information is information that Tobii AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on March 11, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. CET.

CONTACT:

Henrik Mawby, Head of Investor Relations, Tobii Group, phone: +46 (0)72 219 82 15, email: henrik.mawby@tobii.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/r/tobii-informs-the-market-of-supply-chain-disruptions,c3305066

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/2874/3305066/1385796.pdf

Release

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tobii-informs-the-market-of-supply-chain-disruptions-301245962.html

SOURCE Tobii AB

Nachrichten zu Tobii AB

