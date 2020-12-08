|
08.12.2020 14:24:00
Toastmasters' Five Tips for Mastering Controversial Holiday Conversations
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Like most things in 2020, the holidays will look much different this year. Whether you're planning to host or attend a small get-together or large virtual gathering this holiday season, some topics—like mask-wearing, social justice, and politics—might be difficult to avoid.
Toastmasters International, the world's leading organization devoted to communication and leadership skills development, offers these tips for balancing opinion and civility in volatile times.
For more holiday conversation advice and tips, read Greg Glasgow's "Mastering Controversial Conversations" in the Toastmaster magazine.
To find a local Toastmasters club where you can practice and develop one-on-one communication, go to www.toastmasters.org/find.
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 364,000 in more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toastmasters-five-tips-for-mastering-controversial-holiday-conversations-301188162.html
SOURCE Toastmasters International
