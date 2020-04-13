+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
13.04.2020 06:01:00

Toad Hollow Vineyards Joins Third Leaf Wines

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Pagon, Managing Partner of Third Leaf Wines, announced that Toad Hollow Vineyards will join Third Leaf's stable of brands beginning May 1, 2020. Frankie Williams, who founded Toad Hollow with her late husband Todd in 1994, says, "This move is one that allows us to both continue the expansion of Toad while allowing me to concentrate on my personal pursuits. I'm very much looking forward to this next chapter as it draws on the last 26 years of progress with Toad Hollow."

Toad Hollow Logo

Based in Healdsburg, Sonoma County, California, Toad Hollow Vineyards produces around 70,000 cases annually.  "Francine's Selection" Unoaked Chardonnay from Mendocino County has historically been the winery's driver.  The winery's portfolio, known for its quality to price relationship, also includes a highly acclaimed Sonoma County Dry Rosé of Pinot Noir, Monterey County Pinot Noir, Sonoma County Merlot, and Lodi Cabernet.  Additionally, the winery imports two sparkling wines with grapes sourced from the South of France: the Amplexus Sparkling Cremant Brut and Risqué Sweet & Sparkling Wine.  "Our focus has always been a light-hearted approach to offering serious wines. Each wine expressing the regional terroir while exceedingly approachable," notes Frankie.

"The addition of Toad Hollow now solidifies our place in the US wine market," says Alex Pagon. He adds, "Toad Hollow has an unprecedented history of making unique wines that have helped set stylistic changes.  The unoaked Chardonnay was one of the first of its kind in the US and the Dry Rosé of Pinot Noir was produced long before the recent Rosé craze."

"I have been watching Toad Hollow for over a dozen years and have been impressed by what Frankie and Toad Hollow partner and CFO, Erik Thorson have accomplished.  I'm very excited to finally be a part of this team, their wonderful history, and now future," adds Bob Guinn, Vice President of Third Leaf Wines. 

Third Leaf Wines owns and represents such iconic brands as Mulderbosch from Stellenbosch, South Africa; Empire Estate, and Vinny from Finger Lakes, NY; Waters from Walla Walla, WA; and ENTER.Sake from Japan.

For more information on Third Leaf Wines see: www.thirdleafwines.com

Contact us at,  info@thirdleafwines.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Third Leaf Wines)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toad-hollow-vineyards-joins-third-leaf-wines-301038637.html

SOURCE Toad Hollow Vineyards

