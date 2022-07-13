|
13.07.2022 17:46:02
To the Financial Community
|
OC Oerlikon
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
July 13, 2022
Invitation to Oerlikons Q2 / H1 2022 results conference call
Ladies and Gentlemen,
We cordially invite you to join us on our conference call, where Oerlikon CFO Philipp Müller will provide you with information on the business development and financial performance for the second quarter of 2022. The call will be held in English.
To join the webcast and to view the accompanying presentation, please click here.
In order to ask questions in the Q+A session, please dial-in.
Participants are kindly requested to dial in 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.
In case you are unable to participate, a recording of the conference call will be available the following day at www.oerlikon.com/ir.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OC Oerlikon
|Churerstrasse 120
|CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 360 96 96
|Fax:
|+41 58 360 91 96
|E-mail:
|info@oerlikon.com
|Internet:
|www.oerlikon.com
|ISIN:
|CH0000816824
|Valor:
|863037
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1397537
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1397537 13.07.2022
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Nachrichten zu OC Oerlikon Corporation AG
|
17:46
|To the Financial Community (EQS Group)
|
02.06.22
|Oerlikon-Aktie steigt: VR-Präsident ist zuversichtlich wegen Kundennachfrage (AWP)
|
02.06.22
|Ausstieg aus operativer Tätigkeit in Russland (EQS Group)
|
02.06.22
|Exited Russian Operations (EQS Group)
|
17.05.22
|Oerlikon-Aktie schlussendlich gefragt: Oerlikon gibt sich Mittelfristziele - Marge soll verbessert werden (AWP)
|
17.05.22
|Not a Single Day Without Oerlikon Kapitalmarkttag (EQS Group)
|
17.05.22
|Not a Single Day Without Oerlikon Capital Markets Day (EQS Group)
|
04.05.22
|To the Financial Community (EQS Group)
Analysen zu OC Oerlikon Corporation AG
Preview – 2. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit (Annual) 2022 | BX Swiss TV
Zum 2. Mal findet dieses Jahr im August der Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit (Annual) 2022 in St. Moritz statt.
Heute zu Gast ist Thomas J. Caduff, CEO der Fundplat GmbH. Was die Teilnehmer dieses Jahr im Engadin erwartet unter dem Motto «Branding, Networking, Visibility» dazu gibt Thomas J. Caduff einen Ausblick im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Neben Schwerpunktthemen wie Krypto und Nachhaltigkeit, wird auch Branding im Fokus stehen.
Weiter gibt Thomas J. Caduff einen Ausblick auf das neu geplante Winterevent und was es damit auf sich hat.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: SMI geht tiefer aus der Sitzung -- DAX schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Leitindex präsentierte sich am Mittwoch mit Verlusten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Anleger in den USA nehmen zur Wochenmitte zum Teil Reissaus. Die grössten Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich mehrheitlich unverändert im Vergleich zum Vortag.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}