14.08.2019

To Commemorate Woodstock 50th Anniversary, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Celebrates Its Role in Festival with Blog Post and Video

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® looks back to the summer of 1969, remembering its humble beginnings in Long Island City, NY and its role in the first Woodstock Music and Art Fair. When the company had only been in existence for six years, it sold ten admission control kits that were brought to Bethel, NY for use at Woodstock. Business owner Hilary Boehme's sister, who worked in the office, remembers the events first-hand and recently relayed the story to Atlantic Ultraviolet employees.

In order to contribute to the 50th Anniversary celebration of this historic festival, Atlantic Ultraviolet has published a blog post and video detailing this account. The video features original lyrics and instrumentation set to the vocal melody of Janis Joplin's "Mercedes Benz," using colorful imagery to capture the spirit of the '60s. The blog post, which contains the video, can be found on Atlantic Ultraviolet's website at Ultraviolet.com/woodstock-50th-anniversary-press. The video is also posted on the company's YouTube channel.

About Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation (AUV)

Manufacturers / Engineers / Sales / Service - Germicidal Ultraviolet Equipment & Lamps
In 1963, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® began engineering and manufacturing ultraviolet water purification equipment, ultraviolet air sanitization and surface disinfection systems, and germicidal UV lamps for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. They continue to engineer and manufacture their products in the USA.

Germicidal ultraviolet lamps used in Atlantic Ultraviolet's products produce shortwave radiation that is lethal to bacteria, virus, and other microorganisms. Well established as a method of choice, ultraviolet technology is effective, economical, safe, quick, and easy to use due to its by-product free process. The method is unique without the use of heat or chemicals. To learn more information about Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, or how UV disinfection works, visit the official company website at Ultraviolet.com, to Shop our products visit BuyUltraviolet.com or call 1-631-273-0500, Monday – Friday, 7 am to 6 pm EST.

 

SOURCE Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden grösser

