28.02.2020 05:07:00

TMX Provides Update on Market Outage and Confirms Friday Market Opening

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX today experienced a market interruption that affected trading on our equities markets: Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) and TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha).

The issue was first identified at approximately 1:30 pm EST as TSX Alpha clients reported difficulty in receiving messages from the Exchange. As TMX initiated an investigation, the order entry process across TSX and TSXV began to fail as well. Trading on TSX Alpha was halted at 1:51 pm EST and trading on both TSX and TSXV was halted at 1:54 pm EST. As a result of the outage on TMX equities markets, Montreal Exchange halted trading on all Equity Derivative Instruments at 1:59 pm EST.

TMX's subsequent attempts to restart the trading system encountered further complications that could not be resolved in a timely manner during trading hours today. Due to the nature of the issue, TMX was unable to engage disaster recovery systems in time to ensure an orderly market re-open and closing session.

The interruption was caused by a system capacity issue within the messaging technology component of TMX's trading engine. To address this issue and in preparation for Friday's trading session, TMX has undertaken necessary measures to mitigate the risk of recurrence, including significantly increasing the capacity of this component. TMX confirms that this incident was not the result of a cybersecurity attack.

TMX also confirms that all systems are ready for the start of business on Friday, February 28, 2020.

About TMX Group (TSX-X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp
27.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Versicherer mit tiefer Barriere
27.02.20
Brent durchbricht bisheriges Tief
27.02.20
SMI vor erneutem Absturz
27.02.20
Weekly Hits: Gold – Die Gewinne stapeln sich / Digital Data – Ein echter Megatrend
26.02.20
Could Coronavirus Impact Fed Policy?
24.02.20
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es im Jahresverlauf noch steuerfreie Dividenden
Experte warnt vor Rücksetzer: Steht ein deutlicher Einbruch am Markt bevor?
Steht der Ausbruch bevor? Goldenes Kreuz könnte dem Bitcoin eine neue Rally bescheren
Virussorgen belasten: Wall Street knickt ein -- SMI sinkt zeitweise auf Jahrestief -- DAX tiefrot -- Uneinheitliche Tendenz in Asien
LafargeHolcim-Aktie letztlich leichter: LafargeHolcim steigert Gewinn und erreicht Wachstumsziele
Microsoft-Aktie verlustreich: Microsoft kappt Umsatzziel für PC-Geschäft
ABB-Aktie rot: ABB-Sparte will mit Industrierobotern kräftig wachsen
Darum legen Franken und Euro zum US-Dollar zu
Novartis-Aktien sehr schwach nach Sicherheitsbedenken bei Beovu
Kühne+Nagel verdient 2019 zwar mehr, senkt jedoch die Dividende - Aktie bricht ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Virussorgen belasten: Wall Street knickt ein -- SMI sinkt zeitweise auf Jahrestief -- DAX tiefrot -- Uneinheitliche Tendenz in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Donnerstagshandel kräftig ab, während auch der deutsche Leitindex unter Druck geriet. Auch an den US-Börsen drehte sich die Abwärtsspirale weiter. Die asiatischen Indizes entwickelten sich indes im Handelsverlauf in verschiedene Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;