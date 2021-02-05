SMI 10’755 -1.0%  SPI 13’429 -0.9%  Dow 31’134 0.3%  DAX 14’057 0.0%  Euro 1.0831 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’656 0.4%  Gold 1’812 1.0%  Bitcoin 33’718 0.9%  Dollar 0.8995 -0.5%  Öl 59.3 0.4% 
05.02.2021 20:18:00

TMX Group, VIQ Solutions, C-Suite at The Open

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Sebastien Pare, CEO, VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSX: VQS), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange.  Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment.  To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSX: VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc. is a company which operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The reportable segments of the company are technology which develops, distributes and licenses computer based digital solutions, and transcription segment which provides recording and transcription services. For more information visit: https://www.viqsolutions.com/ 

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

