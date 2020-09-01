01.09.2020 16:46:00

TMX Group, PopReach, C-Suite at The Open

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Jon Walsh, CEO, PopReach Corporation (TSXV: POPR), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group. 

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange.  Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment.  To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About PopReach Corporation (TSXV: POPR)

PopReach, a Tier 1 Technology Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a free-to-play mobile game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises. The Company has acquired 12 successful game franchises competing mainly in the North American game market, including Smurfs' Village (IP under license), Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations and Kingdoms of Camelot. The Company's franchises are enjoyed by over 1.2 million unique players a month. PopReach, headquartered in Toronto, employs a team of over 120 experts in Toronto, and Bangalore. For more information visit https://www.popreach.com/ 

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 60.68
1.54 %
Novartis 79.22
1.51 %
Givaudan 3’842.00
1.37 %
Roche Hldg G 319.75
1.28 %
Zurich Insur Gr 338.10
1.23 %
Geberit 521.80
0.23 %
CS Group 9.92
-0.16 %
Swisscom 498.70
-0.26 %
Sika 215.90
-0.32 %
Lonza Grp 556.00
-0.79 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:03
Vontobel: Investieren wie Warren Buffett - das Orakel von Omaha
15:59
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:38
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, Logitech International SA, Idorsia Ltd
08:20
SMI setzt negativen Trend fort
31.08.20
Stormy Weather for Ag, Energy Markets?
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
28.08.20
Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé will Aimmune Therapeutics kaufen - Nestlé-Aktie leichter - Aimmune Therapeutics +170 Prozent
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla mit sattem Kursplus
Zusammenarbeit mit CureVac: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will nach Deutschland kommen - Anleger feiern Aktiensplit
Boeing nimmt acht 787-Flugzeuge für Reparaturen aus dem Betrieb - Boeing-Aktie leichter
Wall Street freundlich -- SMI legt zu -- DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
15 Aktien: Wo unter einer bestimmten Bedingung ein Bullenmodus in den Startlöchern steht
Weshalb der Euro seine Gewinne nicht halten kann -- Franken gestützt
Fast eine halbe Million Kanadische Dollar ergaunert: Krypto-Betrüger rauben Bewohner einer kanadischen Stadt aus
Apple wirft 'Fortnite'-Macher Epic Games aus Entwicklerprogramm - Apple-Aktie gewinnt nach Aktiensplit
Alstom, Siemens und Stadler weiter im Rennen um neue Triebzüge - Aktien in Rot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street freundlich -- SMI legt zu -- DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
Der Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Dienstag fester. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Dienstag weiter ins Plus. Der DAX zeigt sich derweil schwächer. An den Börsen in Fernost fehlten richtungsweisende Impulse.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB