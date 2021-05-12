SMI 10’989 -1.2%  SPI 14’106 -1.3%  Dow 34’269 -1.4%  DAX 15’120 -1.8%  Euro 1.0981 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’946 -1.9%  Gold 1’837 0.1%  Bitcoin 51’059 1.5%  Dollar 0.9034 0.2%  Öl 68.7 0.7% 
12.05.2021 00:49:00

TMX Group Limited Increases Dividend by 10% to $0.77 per Common Share

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of TMX Group Limited today declared a dividend of $0.77 on each common share outstanding, an increase of $0.07 or 10% from the previous $0.70. This dividend is payable on June 11, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 2021.

"We are pleased to announce the fourth increase in TMX Group's dividend in three years," said John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group. "Continued growth in our dividend reflects the proven, balanced strength in TMX's business model and a stress tested ability to generate increasing cash flows over time. Looking ahead, TMX remains focused on serving markets with excellence, accelerating  our growth and delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

TMX Group hereby advises that this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

For the results of the quarter ended March 31, 2021 for TMX Group, please click on the following link: http://www.tmx.com/investor-relations/.

About TMX Group (TSX-X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tmx-group-limited-increases-dividend-by-10-to-0-77-per-common-share-301289242.html

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

﻿

Aktuell drücken Inflationssorgen auf die Kurse. Wie sich der Schweizer Markt in der verkürzten Handelswoche schlägt erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

