09.12.2020 16:40:00

TMX Group, IMV, C-Suite at The Open

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Fred Ors, CEO, IMV Inc. (TSX: IMV), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange.  Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment.  To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About IMV Inc. (TSX: IMV)

IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in making immunotherapies more effective, more broadly applicable, and more widely available to people facing cancer and other serious diseases. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. For more information visit: https://www.imv-inc.com/ 

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

