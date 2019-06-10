TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - May 2019

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for May 2019.

TSX welcomed 14 new issuers in May 2019, compared with three in the previous month and 23 in May 2018. The new listings were 10 exchange traded funds, two life sciences companies, one mining company and one real estate company. Total financings raised in May 2019 decreased 14% from the previous month, and were down 25% compared to May 2018. The total number of financings in May 2019 was 42, compared with 33 the previous month and 65 in May 2018.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed nine new issuers in May 2019, compared with 10 the previous month and 13 in May 2018. The new listings were seven capital pool companies, one mining company and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in May 2019 decreased 22% compared to the previous month, and were down 48% compared to May 2018. There were 126 financings in May 2019, compared with 133 in the previous month and 117 in May 2018.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for May 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



May 2019 April 2019 May 2018 Issuers Listed 1,565 1,555 1,515 New Issuers Listed 14 3 23 IPOs 10 0 20 Graduates from TSXV 3 2 3 Issues Listed 2,207 2,196 2,165 IPO Financings Raised $32,500,050 $0 $381,533,445 Secondary Financings Raised $1,464,830,951 $1,437,217,936 $1,075,709,594 Supplemental Financings Raised $335,342,325 $692,501,529 $995,500,225 Total Financings Raised $1,832,673,326 $2,129,719,465 $2,452,743,264 Total Number of Financings 42 33 65 Market Cap Listed Issues $2,982,772,458,470 $3,075,709,072,762 $2,949,517,736,319

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % change New Issuers Listed 69 65 +6.2 IPOs 58 58 0.0 Graduates from TSXV 9 4 +125.0 IPO Financings Raised $586,679,310 $1,445,363,758 -59.4 Secondary Financings Raised $7,353,594,431 $6,491,256,147 +13.3 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,245,094,654 $4,702,744,645 -52.3 Total Financings Raised $10,185,368,395 $12,639,364,550 -19.4 Total Number of Financings 204 238 -14.3 Market Cap Listed Issues $2,982,772,458,470 $2,949,517,736,319 +1.1

TSX Venture Exchange **



May 2019 April 2019 May 2018 Issuers Listed 1,948 1,951 1,979 New Issuers Listed 9 10 13 IPOs 8 9 10 Graduates to TSX 3 2 3 Issues Listed 2,033 2,034 2,061 IPO Financings Raised $3,104,200 $11,031,206 $3,317,400 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $110,422,593 $119,083,744 $152,925,145 Supplemental Financings Raised $227,442,834 $309,357,280 $493,125,281 Total Financings Raised $340,969,627 $439,472,230 $649,367,826 Total Number of Financings 126 133 117 Market Cap Listed Issues* $49,236,066,533 $50,693,125,592 $51,968,199,061

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % Change New Issuers Listed 36 53 -32.1 IPOs 33 40 -17.5 Graduates to TSX 9 4 +125.0 IPO Financings Raised $31,408,756 $18,265,920 +72.0 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $376,491,361 $1,117,423,747 -66.3 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,188,825,592 $2,467,106,275 -51.8 Total Financings Raised $1,596,725,709 $3,602,795,942 -55.7 Total Number of Financings 560 722 -22.4 Market Cap Listed Issues* $49,236,066,533 $51,968,199,061 -5.3

*Effective July 2018, the calculation of Market Capitalization for securities listed on TSX Venture Exchange will include escrow shares. Please note that comparative periods as displayed have also been recalculated.

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during May 2019:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Accelerate Absolute Return Hedge Fund HDGE Accelerate Enhanced Canadian Benchmark Alternative Fund ATSX Accelerate Private Equity Alpha Fund ALFA BetaPro Marijuana Companies 2x Daily Bull ETF HMJU BetaPro Marijuana Companies Inverse ETF HMJI Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. CWEB Global Atomic Corporation GLO Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF HURA PRO Real Estate Investment Trust PRV.UN Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund ETF PAYF TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF TEC TD Systematic International Equity Low Volatility ETF TILV Zenabis Global Inc. ZENA

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Amwolf Capital Corp. AMW.P Buzbuz Capital Corp. BZBZ.P Castlecap Capital Inc. CSTL.P CE Brands Inc. CEBI.P Medcolcanna Organics Inc. MCCN Shooting Star Acquisition Corp. SSSS.P Stuhini Exploration Ltd. STU Valdy Investments Ltd. VLDY.P Woodbridge Ventures Inc. WOOD.P

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

SOURCE TMX Group Limited